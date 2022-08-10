ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform.

Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.

Alex Leclerc’s Financial Director, Jean-Simon Boulanger, has a passion for digital transformation. Boulanger saw the value technology was bringing to the industry and wanted to digitize the company’s processes. He led the charge to find an all-in-one technology solution that could facilitate employees’ day-to-day activities and help them do their jobs efficiently with tools that could, for example, allow them to see plans digitally. The company was also looking for a way to improve site-to-office communications.

As a Québec-based organization, it was important the solution be available in French, and that anyone supporting their team – whether it was sales, training or customer service – was able to communicate with them in their native language.

After a thorough search and evaluation, the company selected Procore as its first construction management software. Alex Leclerc will use Procore to submit bids, approve commitments, track RFIs and respond to punch list items with Procore Project Management Pro. The company will use tools including Drawings, RFIs, Submittals and Daily Log to provide an overview of the status of projects in real-time, to ensure a continuous flow of information between sites and the office, and more.

“We wanted to support our teams onsite and in the office with a solution that would improve how we all work,” said Mélanie Lajeunesse, Vice-President and CEO of Alex Leclerc. “Procore met all of our requirements and stood out to us for many reasons, including its history and reputation in the industry as well as its unlimited user model. It’s also customizable to the way we work so we know we can adapt it as we grow or as things change. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Procore team as we implement the platform.”

“At Procore, we regularly solicit feedback from customers across the globe, including Québec, to see how we can better meet local needs,” said Jas Saraw, vice president, Canada at Procore. “Alex Leclerc is a family business with a meaningful history in the Québec construction market. Procore is proud to support them in this next phase of their journey as they move forward with new insights and processes that will not only improve the way they work, but also how they deliver services to their customers.”

Procore supports construction companies of all sizes. To learn more about how the solution supports subcontractors, visit https://www.procore.com/en-ca/subcontractors.

About Alex Leclerc

Alex Leclerc is set apart by the quality of the company’s work and its personalized approach. Founded in 1945, the company began with a focus on the residential sector and continued with that specialization with Alex’s son, Michel. In 2001, the founder’s grandson, Patrice Leclerc (President, Operations Director), took over the family business with his wife, Mélanie Lajeunesse. The two owners have surrounded themselves with a young, dynamic team which is giving new impetus to the business. More than 20 years later, the family tradition continues with Alex’s great-grandson, Félix Leclerc (Operations Assistant Director) who recently became part of the ownership. The family teamed up with two other partners: Patrice Gauthier (Projects Director) and Jean-Simon Boulanger. The company has succeeded in establishing itself as a leader in the commercial market, in addition to confirming its presence in the residential market. Today, Alex Leclerc is a team of more than 60 employees led by five young owners who are dedicated to make their employees happy, respect the needs of their customers and create a difference in their community. www.alexleclerc.ca

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

