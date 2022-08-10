ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esteemed Healthcare Executive, Michael Neeb, Named physIQ Special Advisor

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--

physIQ announced today that Michael T. Neeb, a proven senior executive leader with extensive healthcare business experience worldwide, has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO. In this role, Michael will provide visionary leadership and practical knowledge to support physIQ’s mission to improve health outcomes while reducing cost.

Michael T. Neeb has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO at physIQ. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Michael Neeb is a trailblazing leader in healthcare transformation,” said Gary Conkright, Chairman, CEO and Founder of physIQ. “Throughout his career, he has led highly successful healthcare operations, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and capital investment for long-term growth. On a personal note, he shares physIQ’s passion for creating world class healthcare solutions derived from a fundamental interest in leveraging medicine and technology to improve the human condition.”

From 2007 to 2019 Michael served as President and CEO of HCA’s International Operations a leading provider of healthcare in the USA and UK. HCA owns 182 hospitals, 113 surgery centers, and employs 225,000 people worldwide. He joined the company in 1991 serving as CFO at several different hospitals in the USA, before moving to London to assume the role of CFO of HCA Healthcare UK in 2000.

A strong proponent for pursuing the most advanced treatments available for patients, Michael supported HCA in introducing important technological innovations to the UK including the first cyberknife and CAR T-cell treatment available to the public, along with many others.

Michael was instrumental in developing HCA’S cancer treatments programs which are unmatched in the UK and boasts the highest breast cancer survival rates in the country. During his tenure, Michael developed an extensive cancer treatment network combing innovative partnerships with the country’s leading haematology centres, advanced clinical trials through the Sarah Cannon network, and the broadest range of diagnostic and treatment options available.

In addition to building organic growth at HCA, Michael oversaw numerous sales, mergers, and acquisitions from start to closing, and successfully deployed over half a billion dollars in capital to expand services and achieve double digit growth over a 15-year period.

“Being on the frontline of healthcare has been an honour and a privilege,” said Michael Neeb. “I am fortunate to bring those experiences and the knowledge gained to physIQ. Having had the opportunity to do a deep dive on physIQ, its technology platform and team, I am convinced their approach to patient monitoring represents a true Leapfrog moment in remote patient monitoring capabilities. Simply said, physIQ technology provides the unique benefits of earlier detection of adverse clinical conditions with much higher accuracy and greatly reduced false alarms.”

Michael holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on healthcare. In addition to serving as Chairman/Trustee of the HCA Foundation and Chairman for Healthtrust Europe, he has garnered numerous professional accolades and awards for business acumen, including being a three-time Winner of the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

About physIQ

physIQ delivers personalized medical predictions that vastly improve patient outcomes. By combining proprietary AI and any wearable biosensor to continuously monitor patients in real-world settings, physIQ is advancing medicine and enabling clinical trial sponsors and clinicians to proactively detect physiological decompensations, improve the safety and efficacy of new therapies and speed time to market, and deliver personalized clinical interventions to improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

