‘Part of the family’: Gamers get man with cerebral palsy a new gaming system

By Zac Pitts
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of people rallied together to gift a new Playstation 5 to a Springfield man with cerebral palsy.

Jeffrey Derksen is confined to a wheelchair and spends most of his time playing video games at home. He was unable to afford the new gaming system, and was going to be cut off from a newfound group of friends he met online that had upgraded to the PS5. His cousin Cody Eanes introduced Jeffrey to set up a GoFundMe and raised over a thousand dollars in a day to purchase the new gaming system.

“A lot of my friends, when COVID hit, that’s what we resorted to. We started playing Madden or Call Of Duty together and I introduced Jeffrey into the group and all my friends fell in love with Jeffrey because he’s awesome.” said Eanes.

Cody says it it all comes down to just doing something nice for someone else, no matter the cost.

“Even though he’s a part of my family, he became a part of other people’s family as well. He’s impacted a lot of people’s lives just from us playing long nights on video games, I wanted him to stay involved with everybody,” said Eanes.

It’s money well spent because Jeffrey hasn’t stopped playing the new gaming system!

“I’m a gamer. I love video games and I need the new system to play newer video games,” said Derksen.

