Shelton, CT

NBC Connecticut

Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials

Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport shooting leaves one dead, two seriously injured

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport has left one man dead and two others with serious injuries. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. A Bridgeport police officer witnessed the shooting and began pursuing the Chevrolet sedan from which the shots were fired. The driver of the fleeing vehicle […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
WESTBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border

GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Dog Found on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport

This male dog was found Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport. He knows basic commands and is very friendly. He’s not wearing a collar. He is currently safe in a fenced-in yard. Please call 304-709-8875 to claim the dog or if you have information about who he may belong to.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan

A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport

(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Person killed in fiery Middlefield crash

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield. Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT

