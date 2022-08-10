Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
NBC Connecticut
Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials
Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
Police investigate Route 9 crash involving mini school bus in Dutchess County
Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school that shut down a major road in Dutchess County on Friday.
NECN
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
Bridgeport shooting leaves one dead, two seriously injured
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport has left one man dead and two others with serious injuries. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. A Bridgeport police officer witnessed the shooting and began pursuing the Chevrolet sedan from which the shots were fired. The driver of the fleeing vehicle […]
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cold Spring Harbor
According to police David Kashetta, 40, of Lloyd Harbor, was driving a truck northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck a female pedestrian around 6:15 p.m.
First responders called to fallen hiker rescue at Gillette Castle State Park
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — First responders have been dispatched to Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam for a report of a fallen hiker Thursday afternoon, Valley Shore Dispatch confirmed to FOX61. Connecticut state police are responding to assist. The extent of any injuries is not known at this...
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Dog Found on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport
This male dog was found Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport. He knows basic commands and is very friendly. He’s not wearing a collar. He is currently safe in a fenced-in yard. Please call 304-709-8875 to claim the dog or if you have information about who he may belong to.
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
Eyewitness News
New Canaan police find man fully engulfed in flames near town mulch pile
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A report of a fire in the woods led New Canaan police to find a body completely engulfed in flames. Connecticut State Police said they assisted New Canaan police with an investigation in a wooded area off Lapham Road near the town mulch pile. The...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Bridgeport
(WFSB) - Metro-North train service was delayed Saturday morning after a person was hit by a train. Officials said a person fell onto the tracks at the Bridgeport train station and was struck. It happened around 9:13 a.m. Service was suspended, but has started up again. Bridgeport Fire, Bridgeport Police,...
Person killed in fiery Middlefield crash
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield. Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown […]
