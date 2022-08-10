ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The fact Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year is a joke

It’s lunacy that the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year. The home run is the most over-inflated stat in the history of baseball. For some reason, the value of hitting a home run means more to many than actually being the better player. Right now, Steven Kwan is sixth in odds to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. Our very own Betsided had Kwan sitting at sixth not that long ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Four young Chiefs players who impressed vs. Bears

Several young players for the Kansas City Chiefs looked impressive in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Everything that happens in the NFL preseason has to be taken with a grain of salt, particularly when the game is played against a team like the Chicago Bears. Regardless of that sentiment, however, it was still nice to see the Kansas City Chiefs look so good in the early going of their preseason opener, especially as the offense put together a surgical touchdown drive by Patrick Mahomes to start the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
