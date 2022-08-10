Several young players for the Kansas City Chiefs looked impressive in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Everything that happens in the NFL preseason has to be taken with a grain of salt, particularly when the game is played against a team like the Chicago Bears. Regardless of that sentiment, however, it was still nice to see the Kansas City Chiefs look so good in the early going of their preseason opener, especially as the offense put together a surgical touchdown drive by Patrick Mahomes to start the game.

