ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays moved back in front of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL wild-card race with an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The benches and bullpens briefly emptied after Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks struck out Robinson Chirinos to end the eighth. Fairbanks seemed unhappy earlier in the at-bat when Chirinos was granted a late timeout, and he said something to the Orioles catcher when leaving the mound. Chirinos spun around and headed toward the pitcher. Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle was hit by a pitch from former Oriole Jimmy Yacabonis with two outs in the ninth. It appeared to be unintentional and tempers remained calm. McClanahan (11-5) gave up two runs, seven hits and three walks, and had five strikeouts to help the Rays improve to 8-12 since the All-Star break.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO