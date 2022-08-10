Read full article on original website
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Aug. 13, 2022
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. We’ve been pumping out a whole bunch of scoops, stories and Q&As this week at NY Cannabis Insider, from new info on CAURD program progress to Curaleaf’s labeling snafu and introductions to more power players in NY’s weed industry.
Is New York setting up adult-use cannabis licensees to fail? (Guest column)
Benjamin Rattner is an attorney with Cermele & Wood and a member of the NYC and Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association. He has agreed to a Q&A next week with readers who have questions related to this topic. Please send any questions to bracino@nyup.com. New York’s proposed regulations for packaging...
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
The Worst Part About Living in New York State
When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NYC Schools To End COVID Testing Program This Fall, Source Says
New York City may be planning to put an end to its program to give weekly COVID tests to a random group of students. The removal of this program would be one of the last COVID safety measures present in New York City schools. According to a source, there was also some internal communication regarding the ending of on-site PCR testing after summer school concludes.
N.J. synagogue provides loom room for those who want to create Judaic family heirlooms
Neve Shalom, a synagogue located in Metuchen, has created a one-of-a-kind experience for members as well as those in the community: the ability to make Judaic family heirlooms themselves. The idea for a loom room in the synagogue began when Cory Schneider, the founder, was asked by her granddaughter to...
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
This Black Female Entrepreneur Opened One Of Brooklyn’s Hottest Restaurants During The Height Of The Pandemic — Here’s How She Did It
Ria Graham is a hospitality veteran who has been able to use her years of experience in the hospitality industry to create one of the hottest new restaurants in New York. Boy meets girl. They fall in love and get married. Boy and girl build a restaurant empire — and the rest is history.
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This Year
For a notoriously expensive city, there are actually many fun, free things to do in NYC!. You can explore so many cool things in New York City for free without sacrificing quality.
Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship
Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
Red Hot Chili Peppers tour 2022: How to buy last-minute tickets, schedule, dates
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are midway through their 2022 World Tour and — if their Instagram is any indication — having a blast. Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante have been zigzagging all over Europe before they officially make their way to North America for the U.S. leg of their sprawling tour.
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
Why Are So Many Amazon Workers in New Jersey Dying on the Job?
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross called for The Occupational Health and Safety...
Drivers in NYC may soon have to pay up to $23 to enter Manhattan
New Yorkers have been hearing rumors about the potential implementation of congestion pricing in Manhattan and, now, the proposal is one step closer to become a reality. If the plan were to pass, drivers entering Manhattan’s “central business district” (defined as the area between 60th Street and Battery Park) would automatically be charged an electronic toll of up to $23 a day. Folks riding through the West Side Highway and FDR Drive, though, would not be tolled.
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
Viral TikTok Shows 6-Foot-Wide NYC Studio Renting for $2,595
The expression "living in a shoebox" might not be an exaggeration in this case. A video tour that went viral on TikTok shows a NYC studio featuring what is described as a "full kitchen" and a "full mirrored bathroom." Located in Midtown's East 35th Street, it goes for $2,595 a month, which (sadly) may not be a bad deal considering the recent rent spikes in the city.
