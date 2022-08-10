Read full article on original website
WBOC
Wallace Lee Willey
Wallace Lee Willey, 79, of Delmar, DE died on July 31, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born on August 3, 1942 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late George and Louise Shockley. Wallace was very family oriented. While he loved spending time with his family at home,...
WBOC
Barbara Jean Sterling
Barbara Jean Sterling, 63, of Princess Anne, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at her home. Born in Baltimore and raised in Crisfield, she was the daughter of Irmgard Tawes and Howard Sterling. Barbara graduated with the Crisfield High School class of 1977 as valedictorian. She worked in banking,...
WBOC
Janet (Parks) Wimbrow Warwick
On August 9, 2022, Janet went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Salisbury on April 27, 1943, but was raised in Blades, Delaware. She was the daughter of the late Francis H. and Agnes (Williams) Parks. She was a 1961 graduate of Seaford High...
WBOC
Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
WBOC
Corporal Glenn Hilliard's Name Stands Proud
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The street will be known as Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The current street, know as Main St., in Pittsville, will be topped with signs that say Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way. The signs will be unveiled tomorrow morning, Saturday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Around eight or nine...
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera.
WBOC
An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
WBOC
White Marlin Open Economic Benefits Outside Ocean City
BERLIN, Md. - Hundreds of anglers and their entourage have descended on Ocean City this week to compete for over $8 million in prize money in the White Marlin Open. With them come thousands of additional visitors to Ocean City. "A lot of hotels are full because of the White...
WBOC
Multiple Delmar Fire Hydrants Discovered Not Working
DELMAR, Md. – The Town of Delmar recently discovered that 28 of the town’s 264 fire hydrants were no longer working, and now they are in the process of repairing them to restore safety in the community. The town found that the fire hydrants were not working during...
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission
SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission to provide homeowners access to safe and healthy living environments. Through funding provided by a Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation, Wicomico County is allocating $30,000, dedicated to low-income homeowners in Wicomico County. Wicomico County says home accessibility and...
WBOC
Cove Road Beach will be Closed for Shoreline Restoration
WICOMICO COUNTY -- Starting on Monday, August 15th, the Cove Road Beach will be closed to the public so that shoreline and stream bank problems can be resolved. The project, which is led by Wicomico County Recreational Parks and DNR, will aim to fix erosion caused by storms. "What you're...
WBOC
Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
WBOC
Two Dozen Fire Hydrants Found in Delmar Not Working Properly
The town found the problem back in July during routine flushing of the hydrants. 11 have been fixed so far.
