Illinois State

Comments / 12

reader from Illinois
4d ago

Agree, leave the seniors alone. We struggle as it is, especially with the current inflation rate. Being forced to do without .

Reply(2)
9
Bill Weronko
4d ago

Ton Demmer is a good man and will do a great job as Illinois treasurer. Retired people are getting killed by inflation and don't need additional taxes on limited fixed income.

Reply
2
Ray Bolin
4d ago

FL doesn’t tax retirement income. They seem to de doing ok.

Reply(2)
11
Person
Mike Frerichs
