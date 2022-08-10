Read full article on original website
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week
INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include the original $125 taxpayer refund as […]
inkfreenews.com
Homeowners Hurt By Pandemic Say State Program Saved Houses
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois...
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
WANE-TV
Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
Indiana governor signs bill to give taxpayers $200 refund
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation.
inkfreenews.com
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
WISN
2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
