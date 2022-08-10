ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Homeowners Hurt By Pandemic Say State Program Saved Houses

John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Hoosiers#Tax Refund#The Checks#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
inkfreenews.com

New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
KENOSHA, WI
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
wish989.com

JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined

MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy