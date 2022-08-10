Read full article on original website
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Three recruits on top of the Ohio State football program’s board
The Ohio State football program has tried to right the recruiting ship in recent days. After a rough start to the month of August, they were able to land a couple of commitments after losing a couple of guys. Now, they have plenty of time to try and fill the class.
Gonzaga basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After two straight seasons with one-and-done freshmen stars on the roster in Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga is returning to something a little more familiar for the 2022-23 season. While there is still plenty of talent on the roster, including star senior Drew Timme, this version of the Bulldogs won't be defined externally by the potential NBA Draft status of any one player.
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 7 Rigby
SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Rigby Trojans of the 5A High Country Conference – No. 7 in our countdown. 2021 IN REVIEW11-1 (first place in 5A High Country Conference); won 5A championship. COACH’S ...
Kentucky football: Mark Stoops continues to fire shots at John Calipari
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops’ emerging feud with Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is the epitome of a big cat fight. Mark Stoops vs. John Calipari is the university blood feud that we never knew we needed. It is not bloods vs. crips, Sharks vs. Jets or even...
Hawaii defeats Arizona in West Region final, returns to Little League World Series
SAN BERNARDINO — It’s had been nearly 30 years since there was a back-to-back champion at the Little League Western Regional headquarters. Led by hard-throwing right-hander Jaron Lancaster, Honolulu Little League ended that drought, defeating Sidewinder Little League from Peoria, Arizona, 9-2, in the West Region championship game on Friday night to earn a return trip to the Little League World Series.
