Gonzaga basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

After two straight seasons with one-and-done freshmen stars on the roster in Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga is returning to something a little more familiar for the 2022-23 season. While there is still plenty of talent on the roster, including star senior Drew Timme, this version of the Bulldogs won't be defined externally by the potential NBA Draft status of any one player.
Hawaii defeats Arizona in West Region final, returns to Little League World Series

SAN BERNARDINO — It’s had been nearly 30 years since there was a back-to-back champion at the Little League Western Regional headquarters. Led by hard-throwing right-hander Jaron Lancaster, Honolulu Little League ended that drought, defeating Sidewinder Little League from Peoria, Arizona, 9-2, in the West Region championship game on Friday night to earn a return trip to the Little League World Series.
