Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.

ELDORADO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO