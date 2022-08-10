ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night

MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
MADISON, WI
Dodge County, WI
Dodge County, WI
Dodge County, WI
Fox11online.com

Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

OWI arrest results from 3-vehicle crash

On Friday, August 5th, 2022, at 3:10 p.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls for a multiple vehicle crash with injuries west of Montello on STH 23 in the Town of Packwaukee. A pickup truck traveling eastbound attempted to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a silver van and a small pickup truck, both traveling westbound.
MONTELLO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly rollover crash at a Dodge County off-ramp

EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/12/22 Crash In Town Of Eldorado May Not Have Been An Accident

Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.
ELDORADO, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear

August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Dies After Crashing his Motorcycle into a Bear in Montana

A Fond du Lac man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Montana. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unnamed 66-year-old was traveling on Highway 83 south of the town of Swan Lake Sunday morning when a bear darted onto the roadway after emerging from a thick patch of trees.
wtaq.com

Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
BERLIN, WI

