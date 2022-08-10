Read full article on original website
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were killed in separate incidents Friday night, Madison police said. The first incident occurred just before 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting started after an altercation. No arrests have been made. The second...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash near Fond Du Lac and Congress
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a car was traveling west on Fond Du Lac and was turning left when another car traveling east collided with the car.
Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
Fox11online.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
marquettecountytribune.com
OWI arrest results from 3-vehicle crash
On Friday, August 5th, 2022, at 3:10 p.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls for a multiple vehicle crash with injuries west of Montello on STH 23 in the Town of Packwaukee. A pickup truck traveling eastbound attempted to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a silver van and a small pickup truck, both traveling westbound.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal crash on Milwaukee's north side, man arrested: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Congress on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. Two people...
14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly rollover crash at a Dodge County off-ramp
EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/12/22 Crash In Town Of Eldorado May Not Have Been An Accident
Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear
August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Dies After Crashing his Motorcycle into a Bear in Montana
A Fond du Lac man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a bear in Montana. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unnamed 66-year-old was traveling on Highway 83 south of the town of Swan Lake Sunday morning when a bear darted onto the roadway after emerging from a thick patch of trees.
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
wtaq.com
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
Wisconsin Woman in Slender Man Attack Drops Release Request
One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael...
