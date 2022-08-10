ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Britons divided over a very milky cup of tea: ‘Literally puddle water’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDXFs_0hBfe6lf00

There are few things in British culture as polarising as how to make a proper cup of tea – and a rather pale mug has sparked major debate among Britons on Twitter.

The offending cuppa was posted on popular NoContextBrits Twitter account, with hundreds of people offering their opinions on what a good cup of tea should look like.

It should come as no surprise that Britons are so passionate about the topic, considering the UK is the third biggest tea drinker in the world per person, behind Turkey and Ireland.

The tweet by NoContextBrits suggested that making such a milky tea “should be a criminal offence”.

Many people agreed, with one person writing: “To the tower and off with their feet!”

Another added that whoever made the cup should be “cancelled”, while a third said: “Life without parole seems justified.”

Others thought it looked so watered down that it could be “rice water” or “literally puddle water” instead of tea.

One person said they purposely made tea too milky “to people I don’t like so they don’t ask again”.

But there were some people who confessed to liking their tea decidedly milky.

Someone posted a picture of their own slightly less pale cup of tea, adding: “Oh thanks for the reminder… Need a cuppa.”

In response to a reply that jokingly asked if they wanted “some tea with your milk”, they replied: “It had a little dunk.”

Another lover of weak tea posted their own cuppa and added: “Made with three used bags of Yorkshire tea. Have I committed a crime?”

It wasn’t just Britons who had strong opinions about tea, as many social media users from other countries also chimed in to post pictures of what they thought was proper tea.

One person, who claimed to be based in Singapore, wrote: “I can’t drink tea the British way, I drink tea black, only sugar or honey. And the only tea I take with milk is sarbat tea, with condensed milk, and we call it teh Tarik (or pulled tea).”

Posting a photograph of an iced tea with a lemon slice on the edge of the glass, another person added: “Well this is the way we generally have tea in Kansas.”

Both black and herbal tea have been found to “contribute significantly to promotion of public health” , according to a study published in May.

Drinking tea has been linked to reduced cancer, heart disease and dementia risk – so drink up.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK

A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Independent

Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move

The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search

The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#Britons#Yorkshire Tea#Food Drink#Uk#British
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
U.K.
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
PETS
The Guardian

It’s time we woke up to Liz Truss’s crass delusions

I was proud to work for some years, and to the best of my ability, as a civil servant in the offices of both Conservative and Labour ministers – it was my duty to the electorate and to the government of the day. Those ministers did not shy away from the odd soundbite, for sure: but they were serious people with an appetite for ideas and the best interests of the nation at heart.
POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best castles in Scotland

These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy