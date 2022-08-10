Read full article on original website
Vehicle crash that occurred this evening in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno. Picerno was traveling northwest on Palisades Way when she made a sharp left turn, which caused her vehicle to leave the south side of the roadway, travel through a fence, and then into the side of the home. No one was injured in the crash. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Picerno was placed under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol following the investigation.
Last day to enjoy the outdoor swimming pools in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy the outdoor swimming pools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, today is your last chance. Blairtown pool will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. today along with Century pool. Washington pool is closed for the season. If you still want to get in the water after today, the splash pad at the Rock Springs Recreation Center will be open until September 5, 2022, along with the Garnet Spray Pad.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 13 – August 14, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Deborah Oehler (October 1, 1955 – August 10, 2022)
Deborah Oehler, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)
Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Lynda Abrahamson (June 19, 1949 – July 19, 2022)
Lynda Abrahamson, 73, passed away July 19, 2022, at her home in Longview, Texas. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 348 Sweeney Ranch Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)
Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; A rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Church. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
LaRae Wood Rothe (October 10, 1936 – August 9, 2022)
LaRae Wood Rothe, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
Wyo4News Insights – Art on the Green
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Public can become involved with a new art event on August 27
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River. This one-day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas...
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-10p, 21+. SAT,...
Tigers golf season kicks off/Local soccer teams to open season Saturday
August 12, 2022 — Rock Springs High School opened their golf season by playing in Thursday’s Snake River shootout in Afton. AJ Fletcher and Peyton Jenkins both shot 85 to lead the Tiger boy’s team. Hanmi Park, the only Lady Tiger golfer to compete, shot a 90.
School meals are no longer free to all students
ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING — FREE MEALS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE TO ALL STUDENTS We have enjoyed serving all of our students meals at no-cost to you for the past two years, but guidance from the USDA does not allow us to serve free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year.
GR FFA Chapter named 3 Star Chapter and local FFA member awarded National American FFA Degree
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Local FFA Member Awarded National American FFA Degree. Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American...
