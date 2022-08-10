SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting their final Republican candidate debate tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature candidates for Sweetwater County State House and Senate Districts along with a Sweetwater County District Forum by local legislators not up for election. Tonight’s debate will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Last night’s video of the debate featuring candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioners, Sweetwater County Clerk, and Assessor can be viewed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Wyoming’s primary election will take place next Tuesday.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO