Alcon Sentenced to One Year in Sweetwater County Detention Center
ROCK SPRINGS — A 41-year-old Rock Springs woman was sentenced to one year in the Sweetwater County Detention Center and three years of supervised probation for her role in an incident that occurred in Skyline Village on January 31. Amanda Alcon was the third of three suspects sentenced in...
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
Sweetwater County extended forecast for August 12, 2022
August 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of Sweetwater County today through Sunday due to possible areas of excessive rain. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area, and eastern Sweetwater County.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
Fake Credit Bureau Phishing Scam Reported In Wyoming
Scammers are using a data breach from several years ago involving the credit bureau Equifax to get access to personal information, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post notes that in September of 2017 Equifax announced a data...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request.
RS Chamber Meet and Greet has high turnout
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber Park was buzzing last night with tents and tables displaying an impressive array of campaign signs. From 5-7 p.m. the Candidate Meet and Greet hosted nearly 80 candidates running for offices at both the local and state level. Local food trucks parked in the parking lot in front of the Chamber building to accommodate attendees as they mingled amongst booths.
LaRae Wood Rothe (October 10, 1936 – August 9, 2022)
LaRae Wood Rothe, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
Rally in the Alley going on this Saturday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Ponderosa Bar and Embassy Tavern are proud to host the 20th annual The Rally in the Alley, going on this Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Green River, Wyoming on bar row (77 E Railroad Ave.). This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts all day. All money and proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Sweetwater County.
Danielle Marie Kaumo (July 10, 1984 – August 5, 2022)
Danielle Marie Kaumo, 38, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place at White Mountain Crematory.
Jodie Hart Lowell (January 13, 1969 – August 4, 2022)
Jodie Hart Lowell, 53, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, in Payson, Utah from a long-term illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1250 West Teton Ave, Green River, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.
Final day of the Republican debate events to take place tonight
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting their final Republican candidate debate tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature candidates for Sweetwater County State House and Senate Districts along with a Sweetwater County District Forum by local legislators not up for election. Tonight’s debate will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Last night’s video of the debate featuring candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioners, Sweetwater County Clerk, and Assessor can be viewed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Wyoming’s primary election will take place next Tuesday.
SSD#1 held a board meeting Monday night to discuss graduation rates
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its board meeting Monday night Aug. 8, 2022. The focus of the meeting was to address graduation rates and ways the board can support schools from primary to secondary levels, in their efforts to raise the rate. Graduation rates at Rock Springs High school remain between 70 and 75 percent according to recent statistics.
New Walk-in Hunting, Fishing Area Established along Green River
GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in cooperation with several private landowners, has established a new walk-in hunting and fishing area (Sweetwater #3) along the Green River. Historically, the private landowners allowed access to their property by sportsmen for hunting and fishing. Problems with littering, camping,...
YWCA receives United Way of Southwest Wyoming grant award
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2022-2023 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services and their financial education classes. All of these services are offered to the County free of charge.
Rock Springs Chamber to hold candidate meet and greet today/debate on Friday
August 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a political candidate meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. According to a Chamber newsletter, over 70 candidates for various local, county, and state offices will be in attendance. The event will take place at Chamber Park on Dewar Drive.
Rock Springs wading pools to close this Saturday
August 10, 2022 — The clock is ticking on the Rock Springs wading pool summer season. According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, Saturday is the last day the Blairtown, Washington, and Century West wading pool will operate. The Blairtown and Century West pools will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Washington pool will operate between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
