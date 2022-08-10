ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Record Preseason Streak on Line Vs. Titans

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015, posting an impressive 20-0 record dating back to 2016. While victories in the preseason don't mean much, it instills a winning culture.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015, posting an impressive 20-0 record dating back to 2016.

The 20 straight wins mark the longest streak in NFL preseason history, surpassing Green Bay’s 19 from 1959 to 1962.

“I think since I’ve been here in 2017, we haven’t lost a game in preseason," fullback Pat Ricard said. "So, it’s been five-plus years – and I hope we keep it going. I don’t even want to talk about it, because I don’t want anything to happen. I think it’s a really cool streak. I think it just proves the depth we have here, the type of scouting and the draft that the front office has.

"It just shows that we’re always a ready team when it comes to preseason. We’ve had a five-plus … I don’t even know … Maybe six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years – I don’t even know how long [or] how many games we’ve won. But, it’s pretty impressive.”

While victories in the preseason don't mean much, the present is the best time to evaluate players and finalize plans for the 53-man roster.

It also shows the Ravens have been more prepared than their opponents.

Coach John Harbaugh has also instilled a winning culture in the organization and the players always take pride in winning the games.

The players are looking to prolong the winning streak.

It’s cool," tight end Nick Boyle said. "It’s a cool thing; you always want to win, obviously. Everything you do you always want to win in. So, I think it’s something special. To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it until you just brought it up, but I think it’s special.

"It shows something with all of the guys we have, before people leave or before we bring new people in. [Look at] what we can accomplish before all of that. Every time you go out there and line up, you want to win.”

