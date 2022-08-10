Read full article on original website
Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap
Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Find Your Home on Wheels at Travel Camp
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Travel Camp of Rock Hill is a new RV shop in Rock Hill. In the video above, host Renee O’Neil learns more about what the new store has to offer!
cn2.com
Picture of The Day – Hole in One
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – John Gordon, last on right in this picture hit his very first hole-in-one!. Gordon was playing 18 holes at the Springfield Golf Club and on hole sixteen, friends say, he hit a beautiful 8 iron a little left of the flag with a slight fade.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-85 reopens near SC state line near Exit 2, Battleground Road
GROVER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-85 is now re-opened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain. Troopers say the road was closed at around 5 p.m. in both directions due to a crash. As of 6:56 p.m., the traffic has returned to...
fox46.com
Tepper’s realty company announces $82 million plan to resolve Rock Hill Panthers project claims
Under the proposed plan, $60.5 million in cash would be funded into a settlement trust for contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors. GTRE said it believed the funds would be sufficient to pay all “allowed claims in full.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Arrest Two Men For Armed Robbery In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Two men have been charged after attempting to rob a man on August 11th. Police responded to a call around 8:00 a.m. on Green Street near South Heckled Boulevard. Offices met with the victim who stated he was approached by two male suspects while demolishing a house in the area.
‘Clear for takeoff’: Carowinds reveals new ‘Aeronautica Landing’ area
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is taking flight in 2023 by celebrating its 50th Anniversary with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation, park officials announced Thursday. In 2023, the park will celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event that will bring new rides, […]
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A wreck occurred on Highway 1, near James West Rd. in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Fire Service Deputy Chief Bullard, four 18-wheelers were involved, causing one person to be treated for a minor injury on the scene. A small diesel leak was also...
idesignarch.com
Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence
This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
country1037fm.com
Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!
This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
fox46.com
22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
fox46.com
Mom arrested after missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl is found safe: PD
LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster Police say a missing 3-year-old girl who had last been seen Friday morning with her mother who officials say was ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, has been found safe. Police said Zoya Meredith went missing around 8:50 a.m. on Friday. She...
Rock Hill Police: Man disarmed, beaten with his own rifle in fight with ex-girlfriend’s lover
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill say a suspect accused of attempted murder ended up in the hospital when another man disarmed him and beat him with his own rifle. Now, both men are facing criminal charges for the fight. The Rock Hill Police Department says Joshua...
5 Tasty Restaurants in Southend for a Night Out
From new restaurants with trendy flavors to traditional food staples that serve up classic dishes, there is truly something for everyone. Here are some of the top restaurants in South End Charlotte and why we love them.
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
cn2.com
Rock Hill School District Names “Teacher of the Year” at Annual Pep Rally
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are just days away from the start of the school year for many districts in the Tri-County. On this Friday, Rock Hill Schools took a moment to celebrate the teachers, faculty and staff in the District. Hundreds of teachers, faculty and staff...
Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street […]
