Fort Mill, SC

WSPA 7News

Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap

Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
cn2.com

Picture of The Day – Hole in One

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – John Gordon, last on right in this picture hit his very first hole-in-one!. Gordon was playing 18 holes at the Springfield Golf Club and on hole sixteen, friends say, he hit a beautiful 8 iron a little left of the flag with a slight fade.
ROCK HILL, SC
Fort Mill, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Arrest Two Men For Armed Robbery In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Two men have been charged after attempting to rob a man on August 11th. Police responded to a call around 8:00 a.m. on Green Street near South Heckled Boulevard. Offices met with the victim who stated he was approached by two male suspects while demolishing a house in the area.
ROCK HILL, SC
idesignarch.com

Timeless European Cottage with Dutch Influence

This elegant home located in the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina blends contemporary elements and classic European architecture with an eccentric Dutch vibe. Designed by Garrett P. Nelson Studio and constructed by Gerrard Builders, the urban cottage has a stucco exterior contrasting with cedar roof and copper accents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!

This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
cn2.com

CN2 Today: Adventures at Andrew Jackson State Park

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – From a history lesson, to canoeing, to camping, there’s something for everyone at Andrew Jackson State Park in Lancaster County. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the history of the park and meets some friendly campers!
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
fox46.com

22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC

