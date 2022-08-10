What to know about water butts ahead of the hosepipe ban, according to experts

Owing to the fact we had the driest July on record, on Friday 12 August, a hosepipe and water sprinkler ban will come into force across many areas of southeast England. As a result, if you’re left wondering how you’re going to look after your much-loved garden foliage, a water butt could be the answer.

Water butts are “enlarged water reservoirs which collect rainwater off the roofs of sheds, houses, and greenhouses”, explains gardener and owner of name-sake brand Sarah Raven and Josie Lewis, head gardener for said company.

This, in turn, makes them great for sustainable water supply. “With climate change, certainly, in the south, we have a water storage and supply issue so everyone needs to club together to be more aware of sensible water usage.” Adds Raven and Lewis. As such, water butts are a great way to take advantage of the wet weather when we eventually get some much-needed rainfall.

When it comes to choosing the best one for you, Raven and Lewis said: “Big is best – use your own aesthetics but fit the biggest your space will fit.” Should you wish to really make use of the devices in light of the hosepipe ban, they noted the possibility of siphoning “our bath water — there are pumps and gadgets to do this out the window into a butt below”. A great solution if you’re concerned about how you’re going to keep your garden looking leafy green.

While we’ve not tested water butts yet, to help you find one for your garden, we’ve rounded up a number of different sizes and designs so you can keep your outdoor space looking great all year round.

Ward water butt: £52, Diy.com

Capacity: 210l

210l Dimensions: H97cm x W57cm

If you’re looking for something functional and affordable, this could be the answer. With a whopping 210l water capacity, this water butt is made from hardwearing plastic so it should be able to withstand the weather when it does eventually turn to torrential rain.

Buy now

Essentials water butt: £44.99, Screwfix.com

Capacity: 100l

100l Dimensions: H31cm x W30cm

Searching for a slimline water butt? This model from ScrewFix looks like it’ll do the trick. It comes with a downpipe and pipe link to fill the water butt, as well as a tap.

Buy now

Harcostar water butt: £65.99, Crocus.co.uk

Capacity: 168l

168l Dimensions: H79cm x D58cm

Thankfully, this comes with a pre-drilled hole so you can easily connect up to a rain trap diverter, so you’ll be on your way to collecting water in no time.

Buy now

Garantia linus water tank: £300, Homebase.co.uk

Capacity: 220l

220l Dimensions: H120cm x W58cm x D58cm

If you’re looking for something more attractive than a plastic unit, Garantia’s water tank looks ideal. This one will harvest rainwater from your downpipes, but it will also collect it from the plant-cup top.

Buy now

Ward beehive water butt: £59.99, Charlies.co.uk

Capacity: 150l

150l Dimensions: H77cm x W60cm x L60cm

For another more sightly water butt, this beehive design is a firm favourite of ours. Owing to the terracotta colour, we think it’ll blend in nicely in your garden and complement your plants and pots.

Buy now

Wilko slim water butt: £21, Wilko.com

Capacity: 100l

100l Dimensions: H96cm x W32cm

Wilko’s garden range is not to be missed. This water butt is just £20, making it an affordable way to collect water and keep your greenery looking lush. You will also need to purchase this water butt diverter kit (£5.25, Wilko.com ).

Buy now

Elho green basics rainbarrel: £189.99, Waitrosegarden.com

Capacity: 220l

220l Dimensions: H106cm x W59cm

Calling all sustainable gardeners, this one is for you. It’s made from waste plastic in a factory that’s powered by wind turbines. With a capacity of 200l it’s certainly capacious, and it also features an integrated planter on top.

Buy now

Concerned about the hosepipe ban? Read our review of the best watering cans