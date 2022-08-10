ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Children in London to be offered polio jab in bid to stop outbreak

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPq7R_0hBfdqoH00

Almost a million children aged one to nine across London are to be offered a polio vaccine to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health officials warned there has been “some transmission” of the virus in the capital after detecting poliovirus in sewage samples.

Polio , which was officially eradicated in the UK in 2003, can cause paralysis in rare cases and can be life-threatening.

While there have been no confirmed cases, officials sounded the alarm over the rising number of samples found in sewage in London.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), working with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), found poliovirus in sewage samples in London boroughs including Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

It was first detected at Beckton sewage treatment works earlier this year.

Officials said levels of the virus found in sewage and their “genetic diversity” suggests “some virus transmission in these boroughs”.

As a result officials are to launch a rapid vaccination programme among youngsters in London, where there are lower levels of uptake of the vaccine.

Vaccination rates in the capital are well below recommended levels and there is a risk that “under-vaccinated” children can pass the infection to others.

Youngsters can be responsible for “silent transmission” of polio, which means that they may have the virus but not show any symptoms.

Children in London aged one to nine who are not yet fully vaccinated will be offered a catch-up dose, while those who have already been fully vaccinated will be offered a booster.

Youngsters will be offered a jab within the next four weeks with officials hoping to vaccinate all those invited within six weeks.

Officials hope a rapid vaccination campaign will boost antibodies to a high degree which should interrupt transmission of the virus.

It is also hoped that the campaign will help prevent any potential cases of paralysis.

While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in sewage samples since February.

Previously, the virus had been picked up when a person vaccinated overseas with the live oral polio vaccine (OPV) returned or travelled to the UK and briefly shed traces of the vaccine-like poliovirus in their faeces.

However, the virus in the recent samples had evolved in England and is now classified as a “vaccine-derived” poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2).

VDPV is a strain of the weakened poliovirus, that was initially included in the oral polio vaccine, which has changed over time and behaves more like the “wild” or naturally occurring virus.

This means it can be spread more easily to people who are unvaccinated and who come into contact with the faeces or coughs and sneezes of an infected person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eAMX_0hBfdqoH00

In total 116 samples have been found since February, the UKHSA said, although officials stressed this does not equate to 116 cases as they may have found samples from the same person on multiple occasions.

Officials said that “only a few” of these samples have been classified as VDPV.

A recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the targeted vaccine campaign in the capital was accepted by Health Secretary Steve Barclay .

The NHS in London will contact parents when it their child’s turn to get the vaccine, with parents urged to take up the offer “as soon as possible”.

The programme will start in the areas where the virus has been detected in sewage and then be extended across all London boroughs.

Other countries, including the USA and Belgium, already offer an additional dose of the polio vaccine.

The virus has not yet been found outside London but officials are stepping up surveillance across the rest of the country.

The UKHSA said that nationally the overall risk of paralytic polio is considered “low”.

We know the areas in London where the poliovirus is being transmitted have some of the lowest vaccination rates

Dr Vanessa Saliba

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA said: “No cases of polio have been reported and for the majority of the population, who are fully vaccinated, the risk is low.

“But we know the areas in London where the poliovirus is being transmitted have some of the lowest vaccination rates.

“This is why the virus is spreading in these communities and puts those residents not fully vaccinated at greater risk.

“Polio is a serious infection that can cause paralysis but nationally the overall risk is considered low because most people are protected by vaccination.

“The last case of polio in the UK was in 1984, but decades ago before we introduced the polio vaccination programme around 8,000 people would develop paralysis every year.

“It is vital parents ensure their children are fully vaccinated for their age.

“Following JCVI advice all children aged one to nine years in London need to have a dose of polio vaccine now – whether it’s an extra booster dose or just to catch up with their routine vaccinations.

“It will ensure a high level of protection from paralysis. This may also help stop the virus spreading further.”

Jane Clegg, chief nurse for the NHS in London, added: “While the majority of Londoners are protected from polio, the NHS will shortly be contacting parents of eligible children aged one to nine years old to offer them a top-up dose to ensure they have maximum protection from the virus.

“We are already reaching out to parents and carers of children who aren’t up to date with their routine vaccinations, who can book a catch-up appointment with their GP surgery now and for anyone not sure of their child’s vaccination status, they can check their Red Book.”

On the advice of the independent JCVI, the NHS will now offer all children aged one to nine across the capital a polio vaccine booster dose, starting with the most impacted boroughs

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I recognise parents and guardians will be concerned about the detection of polio in London, however, I want to reassure people that nobody has been diagnosed with the virus and the risk to the wider population is low.

“On the advice of the independent JCVI, the NHS will now offer all children aged one to nine across the capital a polio vaccine booster dose, starting with the most impacted boroughs, so we can ensure they have the best possible protection and we reduce the chances of transmission.

“We know many countries, including Belgium and Portugal, offer an additional dose as part of their childhood vaccination programme, and the JCVI has considered international data on safety and effectiveness in forming their recommendation, which I have accepted.”

Meanwhile, the UKHSA said that it is working with health agencies in New York and Israel is investigate whether there are links between “polio incidents” in these countries.

Officials in New York announced they had a confirmed case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated person in July.

And global health officials have now confirmed the case is “genetically linked” to the samples from sewage detected both in London and Jerusalem.

The polio vaccine is usually given on the NHS when a child is eight, 12 and 16 weeks old as part of the 6-in-1 vaccine. It is given again at three years and four months old as part of the 4-in-1 (DTaP/IPV) pre-school booster, and at 14 as part of the 3-in-1 (Td/IPV) teenage booster.

All these vaccines need to have been given for a person to be fully vaccinated, though babies who have had two or three doses will have substantial protection.

Latest figures show that by the age of two in the UK, almost 95% of children have had the correct number of doses. However, this drops to just under 86.6% in London.

When it comes to the pre-school booster, just 71% of children in London have had it by the age of five.

Most people who get polio do not have symptoms but some suffer mild, flu-like issues such as a high temperature, extreme tiredness, headaches, vomiting, a stiff neck and muscle pain.

In one in 100 to one in 1,000 infections, the polio virus attacks the nerves in the spine and base of the brain.

This can cause paralysis, usually in the legs, that develops over hours or days. If the breathing muscles are affected, polio can be life-threatening.

The last case of natural polio infection acquired in the UK was in 1984.

The UK stopped using live oral polio vaccine (OPV) in 2004 and switched to inactivated polio vaccine (IPV).

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search

The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#London Boroughs#Greater London#Jab#Uk#Barnet Brent#Enfield#Waltham Forest
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Enfield fire: 100 firefighters tackle blaze in grass near north London school

Around 100 firefighters were called to tackle a grass fire that surrounded a school in north London.The fire was blazing near boys secondary school St Ignatius College, on Turkey Street in Enfield.The firefighters and 15 engines arrived on the scene just after 1pm on Sunday, when temperatures hit 33C.Two horses that were on the field were moved, and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) reported that no properties were affected by the fire.The burning grassland – which measures around five hectares – was under control about four hours later, the LFB said.The fire in fields surrounding a school in #Enfield is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Temperatures to rise to 32C ahead of thunderstorms across the UK

Parts of the UK are bracing for another day of sizzling temperatures ahead of three days of yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms.An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place until 11.59pm on Sunday for large parts of the south, east, west, midlands and north of England as temperatures are predicted to rise to 32C.The Met Office has put the warning in place saying that people could experience “adverse health effects”, such as sunburn or heat exhaustion, and delays to transport during the hot weather.Lincolnshire Police confirmed a teenage boy died on Saturday after getting into the sea at...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Three major cruise brands to drop Covid vaccine rule from September

Three cruise brands will drop their requirement for passengers to show proof of Covid vaccination from next month.Norwegian, Regent Seven Seas, and Oceania – three of the largest brands in the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Holdings fleet – said they will be the first US-based cruise firms to enact this rule change from 3 September.During the coronavirus pandemic, it was compulsory for all guests over the age of five to show proof of having been jabbed.In less than a month’s time, unvaccinated travellers aged 12 and over will only have to show proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Cost of living – live: Boris Johnson treating No 10 final weeks ‘like one big party’

The Labour Party has accused Boris Johnson of treating his final weeks in No 10 as “one big party” after he was spotted on holiday again as the cost of living crisis worsens. The prime minister was spotted in Greece in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens only a few hours away from where his father Stanley has a villa.A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the prime minister is in the office or on holiday.”The Labour official added: “It’s all just one big party for...
U.K.
The Independent

Love, war and protest: How UK’s Tree of the Year grew into celebration of nature – and untold British stories

In 1916, a young soldier plucked a sapling from the no man’s hell of Passchendaele: Lieutenant Dave McCabe sent the two-foot spruce to his father in Perthshire in an ammunition box.“Practically nothing is alive which is any taller than the trees I sent,” he wrote. Everything bigger had been destroyed by “shell, rifle and machine gun fire”.Within a year McCabe too would be among the victims of the First World War, killed aged just 33 at the Battle of Vimy Ridge.But today, the sapling he sent home stands magnificent – 40ft tall – on the Abercairny Estate, near the Perthshire...
U.K.
The Independent

Armenia: Explosion erupts from firework storage unit inside shopping centre

A huge explosion erupted from a firework storage unit inside a shopping centre in Armenia.Witnesses observing the black billowing clouds from the building were seen running from the scene after the explosion rocked the neighbouring building, sending firey debris meters into the air.Livestreamed footage captures large flames and thick blake smoke towering over the burning building.At least one person has been killed, and 26 injured, following the explosion at the Yerevan-based Sarmalu centre on Sunday, August 14, the Ministry of Health said.Rescue efforts are underway to find victims believed to be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Thornton Heath: Tempers flare during local meeting over suspected gas explosionSalman Rushdie: Author off ventilator and talking day after being stabbedEgypt: Fire tears through Cairo church killing at least 41
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

French wildfire stops expanding; workers seek to tame it

A major wildfire that ravaged pine forests in a tourist-beloved area of southwestern France has stopped expanding after rain fell and firefighters worked Sunday to tame it.Ronan Léaustic, an official in the Gironde region, said 8,000 evacuated residents have been authorized to come back home.The fire in the Gironde and Landes regions has burned more than 74 square kilometers (29 square miles) since Tuesday. Marc Vermeulen, commander of the Gironde fire brigade, said the blaze is not extinguished yet and is still burning underground, where there is a lot of peat. Roads in the area have been reopened to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pleasance Theatre says Jerry Sadowitz gig was cancelled after ‘unprecedented number of complaints’

Edinburgh’s Pleasance Theatre has put out a new statement addressing the decision to cancel a stand-up performance from comedian Jerry Sadowitz.Sadowitz had been scheduled to play two nights at the Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre. However, on Saturday (13 August) the second performance was cancelled at short notice.The venue previously issued a statement claiming that the comedian’s material was “unacceptable” and “did not align with [the theatre’s] values”.Now, in a second statement provided to The Independent, the organisation went into greater detail about the reasons for cancelling the show.The venue said it had received an “unprecedented number of complaints”...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Fears for child asylum seekers going missing from UK hotels at rate of one a week

Child asylum seekers are going missing from Home Office hotels after being left at risk of exploitation and human trafficking, charities have warned.They are disappearing at a rate of one a week, data obtained by The Independent and other organisations shows, and the whereabouts of dozens of vulnerable teenagers is unknown.An open letter signed by 60 charities and campaigners said children as young as 11 had gone missing, adding: “Our concern for these children cannot be overstated. “Already vulnerable, separated and traumatised, isolated from family support networks, they are at the greatest risk of exploitation and trafficking. “Some may have...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Royal Mail unveils Augmented Reality Transformers stamps

Royal Mail has revealed a new set of Augmented Reality (AR) Transformers stamps.The stamps pay tribute to the British contribution to the robots franchise.They will come in eight pairs, with each pair containing one autobot and one decepticon.The robots will be pictured in their original 1980s styles, and will include fan favourites such as Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron.Each was created by British comic artists: Andrew Wildman (pencils); Stephen Baskerville (inks); and John-Paul Bove (colours), who have all contributed to the Transformers series.Since the Transformers burst on to the scene in 1984, British writers and artists have made a substantial...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Nagas mark 75 years since declaring independence

In a small mountain village in India’s northeast, blue flags fluttered high in the clear sky. While Indians across the country prepared to celebrate 75 years of independence from British rule on Monday, the Naga community in Chedema marked the occasion by hoisting their very own blue flag.The Nagas — an Indigenous people inhabiting several northeastern Indian states and areas across the border in Myanmar — marked the 75th anniversary of their declaration of independence Sunday. Seeking self-rule, Nagas had announced independence a day ahead of India in 1947 and commemorate this moment every year.The Naga insurgency is the...
INDIA
The Independent

Voices: What the partition means to young south Asians like me, 75 years on

Tomorrow marks 75 years since the partition of India. It marks 75 years since the largest mass-migration in history, in which a subcontinent was split in two, with families, friends and communities torn apart, furthering a lifetime of division.As a young British Pakistani, this day evokes mixed feelings. I feel pride that the subcontinent was able to be freed from the hundreds of years of hardship and economic decline caused by the British empire, but heartbroken at the horrors that quickly ensued.For those who don’t know – which is many of us, given the gaping holes in the history...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sir Salman Rushdie’s feisty sense of humour remains intact, family says

Sir Salman Rushdie suffered severe, life-changing injuries but his “usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact”, his family has said.The author, 75, has a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye after he was stabbed at a lecture in New York on Friday.In a statement, his son Zafar said the family was “relieved” he was taken off a ventilator on Saturday.He said: “Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment.“We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanised

A walrus nicknamed Freya that attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord was euthanised on Sunday, with Norway officials saying it was the only option but experts slamming an "infinitely sad" decision. - 'Incredibly sad' - Experts said the decision to euthanise Freya did not taking into account the animal's well-being.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds

Authorities in Norway have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans.The 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) female walrus, known affectionately as Freya, became a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the massive marine mammal. Freya liked to clamber on small boats, causing damage to them.Walruses are protected and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and that euthanasia would be a...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy