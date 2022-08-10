ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds reveals Blake Lively did not approve his decision to buy Wrexham FC

By Peony Hirwani
 4 days ago

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his wife Blake Lively did not approve of his decision to buy half of the Welsh football team Wrexham FC.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (9 August), the 45-year-old actor revealed that his wife was not happy when he told her he “might have bought half of a fifth tier national football league in Wales”.

Speaking to host Rob McElhenney , who is the co-owner of Wrexham FC and was standing in for Kimmel, Reynolds started off by sharing the story of how he met his business partner via Instagram DM.

He then shared the story of how he revealed the news to his wife.

“I remember seeing Blake, saying, I have bad news and I have really bad news,” he said. “The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again.

“The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.”

When McElhenney asked Reynolds how Lively reacted, he said: “Not good Rob. Not great. We’re still working through that one.”

During their conversation, Reynolds and McElhenney also recalled the time when their football team was playing a game against Bromley at the Wembley Stadium.

McElhenney showed a clip of the game where a member of their team head-butted the ball into a goal.

Both team owners were then filmed celebrating what they thought was a goal not noticing that a referee had thrown down an offsides flag.

“How humiliating,” the Deadpool star said as he continued joking that “no one understands the offsides rule.”

However, McElhenney said one person did – David Beckham who was in the box at the game with them.

“We were cheering,” Reynolds said. “We looked over at Beckham. He was just shaking his head.”

Last month, Reynolds and McElhenney offered fans an exciting glimpse of the much-anticipated docuseries charting their ownership of fifth-tier football club Wrexham.

The first trailer for the Welcome to Wrexham , which will air on Disney Plus, stars Reynolds and McElhenney as they took 100 per cent control of the National League side in February, making a £2m investment as part of the deal.

The trailer teases some of the challenges the new owners face, as well as showcasing the “life or death” connection many fans have with the club.

The docuseries is set to release on 24 August this year.

