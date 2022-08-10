ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Netherlands part ways with coach Parsons after Euros failure

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Netherlands coach Mark Parsons will leave his role by mutual agreement following the team's failure to defend their women's European Championship title this year, the Dutch FA (KNVB) announced on Wednesday.

The Dutch finished second in Group C to qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament held in England last month but Parsons' side were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals following a 1-0 defeat in extra time. read more

The loss meant they were unable to defend the title which they had won in 2017 under Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to their first major title this year.

The Dutch suffered injury setbacks with their first-choice goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal ruled out of the tournament, while COVID-19 struck key players Vivianne Miedema and Jackie Groenen.

The KNVB said that they were not pleased with the style of play and the results under Parsons, who was appointed in May 2021 and would name an interim boss for the short term.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

