localsyr.com

Sea Lion Splash Show returns to the Fair

(WSYR-TV) — A favorite for fairgoers, the Sea Lion Splash Show will return for the first time since 2016 at the Great New York State Fair. The free show will feature a funny, educational and entertaining performance with sea lions three times a day during the week and four times a day on the weekends.
ANIMALS
localsyr.com

New York State to open cannabis dispensary license applications

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Office of Cannabis Management announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for conditional, adult-use retail dispensary licenses in two weeks. License applications will be available on August 25, first for those who have a marijuana-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the...
ECONOMY
localsyr.com

WATCH LIVE: Hochul, Schumer sign NY Green CHIPS bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the heels of the historic CHIPS and Science Bill being signed into law by President Biden, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will join Governor Hochul for the signing of the New York Green CHIPS legislation Thursday morning. The signing, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Zero Nanotechnology building in Albany, will provide a new state investment that complements the federal CHIPS incentives and helps further position New York to land more major microchip manufacturers.
ALBANY, NY
localsyr.com

State’s chips bill adds to federal government’s incentives designed to bring factory to Onondaga County

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More pieces are coming together to help convince a computer chip maker to build a factory in Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park. First this week, President Joe Biden signed a package of tax breaks from the federal government to incentivize interested companies. Then, Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed what’s called the “Green Chips Bill” to help make New York State attractive.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

California governor proposes extending nuclear plant’s life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localsyr.com

Governor Hochul announces effort to prevent speeding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This coming week is speed awareness week for New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul says that patrols will be escalated. During the same week last year, state law enforcement issued 23,087 speeding tickets. Initial data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research...
TRAFFIC
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 tours Beak & Skiff’s new rental home on Apple Hill

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People visit Beak & Skiff for the apples, but stay for the views. Now, people who don’t want to leave, don’t have to. The apple orchard has debuted its “Blossom Retreat,” available for rent through Airbnb starting in September. It’s the...
LAFAYETTE, NY
localsyr.com

Beto O’Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
UVALDE, TX
localsyr.com

Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Politics
Politics
localsyr.com

10-year-old golf star from DeWitt

(WSYR-TV) — Golf has been a big part of Brayden’s life, as he’s been playing the game since he could walk. “My plastic clubs when I was nine months,” says Brayden Thomas, a 10-year-old golfer from DeWitt. “And then my dad gave me really small actual clubs and I’ve been a member of drumlins since I was two.”
DEWITT, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named

(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Man robs DeWitt KeyBank Friday morning

(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department shares that police responded to a bank robbery in DeWitt on Friday morning. DeWitt Police reported to the Key Bank on Tecumseh Road around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Police report that a man passed a teller a note demanding money and left...
DEWITT, NY

