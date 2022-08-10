Read full article on original website
Sea Lion Splash Show returns to the Fair
(WSYR-TV) — A favorite for fairgoers, the Sea Lion Splash Show will return for the first time since 2016 at the Great New York State Fair. The free show will feature a funny, educational and entertaining performance with sea lions three times a day during the week and four times a day on the weekends.
New York State to open cannabis dispensary license applications
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Office of Cannabis Management announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for conditional, adult-use retail dispensary licenses in two weeks. License applications will be available on August 25, first for those who have a marijuana-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the...
WATCH LIVE: Hochul, Schumer sign NY Green CHIPS bill
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the heels of the historic CHIPS and Science Bill being signed into law by President Biden, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will join Governor Hochul for the signing of the New York Green CHIPS legislation Thursday morning. The signing, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Zero Nanotechnology building in Albany, will provide a new state investment that complements the federal CHIPS incentives and helps further position New York to land more major microchip manufacturers.
State’s chips bill adds to federal government’s incentives designed to bring factory to Onondaga County
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More pieces are coming together to help convince a computer chip maker to build a factory in Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park. First this week, President Joe Biden signed a package of tax breaks from the federal government to incentivize interested companies. Then, Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed what’s called the “Green Chips Bill” to help make New York State attractive.
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant’s life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
Governor Hochul announces effort to prevent speeding
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This coming week is speed awareness week for New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul says that patrols will be escalated. During the same week last year, state law enforcement issued 23,087 speeding tickets. Initial data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research...
Local drivers still feeling pain at the pump even with national average price dropping
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Things are starting to look up because gas prices are going down!. For the first time in months, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is below $4.00 but in Syracuse we’re still well above that, sitting at $4.47, and the state average at $4.38 a gallon.
Lansing native Nic Whittaker tied for lead at 99th NYS Men’s Amateur Golf Championship
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (NYSGA) – Moving day at the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur was eventful, as five players shot 65, one stroke off the course record. In addition, a total of twenty-one players sit under par through 36 holes of at Onondaga Golf & Country Club. A total of twenty-four players fired under par during the second round.
Your Stories Q&A: Don’t count on a countdown outside the NYS Fair this year
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. We are counting down to the start of the Great New York State Fair! But you know what is not? The digital billboard at the main entrance to the fairgrounds. Viewer Charlene Hubbell noticed the countdown was not displayed like in years past....
NewsChannel 9 tours Beak & Skiff’s new rental home on Apple Hill
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People visit Beak & Skiff for the apples, but stay for the views. Now, people who don’t want to leave, don’t have to. The apple orchard has debuted its “Blossom Retreat,” available for rent through Airbnb starting in September. It’s the...
Beto O’Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
Massachusetts Criminal Justice database open to the public
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system. It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.
10-year-old golf star from DeWitt
(WSYR-TV) — Golf has been a big part of Brayden’s life, as he’s been playing the game since he could walk. “My plastic clubs when I was nine months,” says Brayden Thomas, a 10-year-old golfer from DeWitt. “And then my dad gave me really small actual clubs and I’ve been a member of drumlins since I was two.”
UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named
(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
Man robs DeWitt KeyBank Friday morning
(WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department shares that police responded to a bank robbery in DeWitt on Friday morning. DeWitt Police reported to the Key Bank on Tecumseh Road around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Police report that a man passed a teller a note demanding money and left...
