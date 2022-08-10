ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the heels of the historic CHIPS and Science Bill being signed into law by President Biden, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will join Governor Hochul for the signing of the New York Green CHIPS legislation Thursday morning. The signing, scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Zero Nanotechnology building in Albany, will provide a new state investment that complements the federal CHIPS incentives and helps further position New York to land more major microchip manufacturers.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO