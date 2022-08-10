ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson announces health coverage expansions for maternal health in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xu85q_0hBfcY5600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday morning that Arkansas is looking to expand initiatives focused on child and maternal health in 2023.

Hutchinson began by saying that the state has made progress in children’s health and wellbeing within the last 10 years. He noted that the percentage of children living in high poverty areas, teen births and children without health care has decreased.

He also stressed that the state still has a goal of working on the increased percentages of child and teen deaths and low birth weight babies in Arkansas. To address the issues, he asked the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Human Services for recommendations on improving child welfare.

Before announcing the initiatives, Hutchinson said that the state is expecting to have an increase in teen pregnancy after Arkansas banned abortions following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He assured that state officials have taken steps to increase the opportunity for adoption and foster care.

Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July

The first initiative that Hutchinson mentioned is an expansion of the ARHOME initiative that was launched in 2021. The $18.9 billion initiative is looking to expand services to maternal care and is expected to start in January 2023.

The second initiative will expand traditional Medicaid coverage for pregnant women. Hutchinson said that coverage for pregnant women is limited to the child and conditions related to the child. The $1.2 billion initiative will provide coverage for mental health services and nonpregnancy medical conditions for mothers. It is expected to begin in January 2023.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to trend down

Hutchinson also discussed another initiative focused on foster care in the state. He said he asked the legislature to consider increasing the monthly payments for foster parents as well as providing payments to foster parents who are related to the child. He asked the general assembly to consider the $10.2 million initiative in January.

The initiatives from the Arkansas Department of Health focus on home visitor training. Hutchinson said the state is looking to expand services and training to identify mental health issues in mothers after birth. Hutchinson said he has allocated $350,000 to the training efforts. He said that the state has created a hotline (1855ARKMOMS) for pregnant women in need of health services during and after birth.

A live stream of the full briefing is available in the video player on this page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Maternal Health#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Arhome#Medicaid
WREG

$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Cleburne County Sun-Times

The No.1 Pro-Life State

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy