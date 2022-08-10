Read full article on original website
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
cbs12.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
Boca Raton Woman, 80, Ingests Wine, Marijuana Gummies, Hits Tree Says PBSO
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — She is 80 years old, has blonde hair, and drives a white Kia Forte. Now, Barbara Schwartz also has a court date, after she allegedly drank wine, consumed Marijuana Gummies, and slammed into a tree in the area of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
PBSO: Suspect in school bus crash admitted targeting banks for fraudulent withdrawals
The man arrested after a school bus crash in Wellington hits told investigators he and his accomplices hit banks all over in an effort to steal money from people's accounts with fraudulent IDs and credit cards. David Alton Daniels, Jr., 45, faces a long list of charges including forgery of...
cbs12.com
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
cbs12.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
850wftl.com
Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
wflx.com
Boca Raton man accused of groping girl at South Florida mall
A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was...
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says
Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
Click10.com
Teenage rape suspect allegedly ‘ripped out tooth’ of previous victim as ‘trophy,’ prosecutors say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now being charged as an adult in the case, jail records show. Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on Aug. 1, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday. He is...
Wellington driver sentenced to 10 years after Greenacres crash that killed motorcyclist
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old Wellington woman to 10 years in prison following a February 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Samantha DeMaio pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the Feb. 27, 2021, crash that killed 54-year-old Andre Bonhoure of Riviera Beach.
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
cbs12.com
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY
Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Toyota Corolla sought in fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a Toyota Corolla in connection with a hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Hallandale Boulevard on Sunday, July 31, at 3:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla struck two...
WSVN-TV
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
