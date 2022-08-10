ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Stolen puppy recovered in Clewiston

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pricey puppy stolen from a pet store in Lake Worth is back home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said authorities with the Clewiston Police Department and Animal Care and Control found the Pekingese-Maltese mix in Clewiston. The woman wanted for stealing...
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family

A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
South Florida teen accused of raping woman to 'add to his collection'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a 15-year-old boy repeatedly raped a woman whom he had watched and wanted to add to his "collection" in Hollywood. The Broward State Attorney's Office charged Terry Berger-Smith as an adult with kidnapping and sexual battery. According to the arrest affidavit, Berger-Smith attacked...
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
Boca Raton man accused of groping girl at South Florida mall

A Boca Raton man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at the food court of a South Florida mall. Pembroke Pines police said Julian Lambert, 42, was arrested on indecent exposure and molestation charges. The girl's mother told WPLG that Lambert exposed himself to her daughter while she was...
Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says

Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Fatal crash blocks three lanes on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal accident has blocked three lanes on I-95, according to the Florida 511. The accident occurred at the Hypoluxo Road exit (Exit 60). The three right most southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Hypoluxo Road. Photos show two cars...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY

Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
