Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building
A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her car off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI
A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
North Liberty woman accused of attacking, injuring two family members
A North Liberty woman faces charges that she attacked two family members, causing injuries. North Liberty Police were called to the Hackberry Street residence of 55-year-old Shelly Davis just before 9:45 Friday night for a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined that Davis had stuck a juvenile who was under her care, causing a red mark on the child’s scalp and giving her a headache. A second victim suffered a bruise and bite mark on the left arm and a scratch on the bridge of her nose.
Suspect allegedly tells IC Police cocaine in his pocket isn’t his because “That’s not my pocket”
Iowa City Police say a suspect claimed the cocaine in his pocket wasn’t his because it wasn’t his pocket. Officers were on patrol outside H Bar on South Van Burren Street just before 3:15am when they say they saw 43-year-old James Franizer of Western Road walk out of the building while holding a red Solo cup. Franizer reportedly walked away from police while swaying heavily, and refused to stop when an officer shined his flashlight on him.
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly leaving drugs in rental car
A North Liberty man faces charges that he left drugs in a rental car. 36-year-old Leon Jones was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:45 Thursday night. According to arrest records, on the night of November 11th, 2019, North Liberty Police were dispatched to Jones’ North Front Street residence to help Archie’s Rent-a-Ride recover a vehicle. Arriving officers report seeing Jones and an accomplice leaving the car. Archie’s reported finding a “sizable” amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, and police say they recovered 9.2 grams of marijuana. A search warrant subsequently executed on Jones’ apartment allegedly turned up an additional 3.1 ounces of marijuana.
UPDATE: Sign on suspicious package outside Schaeffer Hall reportedly read, “It will explode”
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert Friday night for a suspicious package on the Pentacrest. According to a Hawkalert sent at 8:33pm, UI Police responded to a report of a suspicious package on the north side of Schaeffer Hall. The public was told to avoid the area during the investigation.
IC man arrested after allegedly following through on threatened beating
An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he followed through on a threat to beat another man who was at his house while he was away. 23-year-old Francisco Cantu of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Monday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9:15pm on July 14th Cantu texted the victim, “MF if you’re still at my house I’m beating your ass.” Cantu returned to his residence on Modern Way two minutes later and reportedly opened the victim’s car door, pulled him out and struck him multiple times in the face and chest.
91-year-old killed in Benton County accident
A 91-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night in Benton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 91-year-old Marion Schminke of Shellsburg was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram southbound on 30th Avenue between Vinton and Shellsburg just after 5pm when she came to a stop at the intersection with 61st Street. Investigators say Schminke proceeded to cross 61st Street when she was struck by a westbound 2013 Chevy Camaro being driven by 21-year-old Nathan Harrelson of Vinton. Both vehicles came to rest on their tops in a nearby ditch.
