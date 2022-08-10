An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he followed through on a threat to beat another man who was at his house while he was away. 23-year-old Francisco Cantu of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Monday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9:15pm on July 14th Cantu texted the victim, “MF if you’re still at my house I’m beating your ass.” Cantu returned to his residence on Modern Way two minutes later and reportedly opened the victim’s car door, pulled him out and struck him multiple times in the face and chest.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO