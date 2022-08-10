Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
Opinion: Abrams’ Ultra-Deep-Pocketed Donors Not Enough to Close the Gap with Kemp
The latest polls by AJC and Fox Show Kemp increasing his lead over Abrams beyond the polls’ margins of error. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Fox News Polling.
Atlanta-area DA tells Georgia GOP chair he could be indicted in election probe
The Atlanta-area district attorney investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia sent a target letter to state Republican party Chair David Shafer, warning him that he may be indicted as part of her investigation, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
House passes sweeping climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed a far-reaching Democratic bill Friday to combat climate change, extend health care coverage and raise taxes on corporations, voting along party lines to send the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act represents a major victory for...
New AARP Poll Shows Walker and Warnock in a Dead Heat While Kemp Pulls Away from Abrams
Despite recent reports of Herschel Walker falling behind, the latest AARP poll shows him polling within the margin of error. Meanwhile Governor Kemp’s lead over Stacey Abrams appears to be widening.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections
A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal...
U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Joe Biden's policy shifting the focus of America's immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful.
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
What's in Biden's big climate and health plan?
Hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy projects, cheaper prescription drugs and new corporate taxes are a few of the key items in US President Joe Biden's massive investment plan, which Congress has now passed. - Minimum corporate tax of 15% - Alongside these huge investments, the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" seeks to pare down the federal deficit through the adoption of a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent for all companies with profits exceeding one billion dollars.
U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Biden to sign $430 billion climate and tax bill into law next week
Aug 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he will next week sign into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions and lower prescription drug prices.
The anti-inflation bill is a huge win for Biden. But will Democrats sell it right?
Maybe you’ve heard the news. An anti-inflationary bill that lowers drug prices, extends Obamacare subsidies and makes the biggest investment in combating the climate crisis just passed the Senate — a major win for President Joe Biden. The bill is expected to pass the House later this week, and then he’ll sign it. This comes on top of a slew of other recent wins. Democrats passed “CHIPS-plus,” a bill that will create jobs by turning the U.S. into a microchip and semiconductor powerhouse, and overcame Republican obstruction to pass a bill that will get sick veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits the care they deserve.
Stacey Abrams stands by her refusal to concede in 2018, rejects Trump comparisons
KENNESAW, Ga. — Seeking vindication after a stinging 2018 gubernatorial loss, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams stands by her refusal to concede in what she calls a "broken" election system that saw her lose by less than 1.5 percentage points to Brian Kemp. “I acknowledge that [Kemp]...
Kemp, Abrams, and three other candidates running for Georgia governor on Nov. 8
Incumbent Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D), and three other candidates are running in the general election for governor of Georgia on November 8, 2022. Kemp and Abrams faced each other in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, with Kemp defeating Abrams 50-49%. Georgia has had a Republican governor since 2003, and President Joe Biden (D) won the state by less than one percentage point in 2020. Politico‘s Brittany Gibson said Kemp and Abrams are “stuffing their campaign war chests for what is expected to be an expensive rematch,” and that “[t]he razor-thin margins for Georgia elections has made fundraising even more competitive since the last gubernatorial election.”
