Georgia State

Comments / 0

Opinion: Abrams’ Ultra-Deep-Pocketed Donors Not Enough to Close the Gap with Kemp

The latest polls by AJC and Fox Show Kemp increasing his lead over Abrams beyond the polls’ margins of error. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Fox News Polling.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race

The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
What's in Biden's big climate and health plan?

Hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy projects, cheaper prescription drugs and new corporate taxes are a few of the key items in US President Joe Biden's massive investment plan, which Congress has now passed. - Minimum corporate tax of 15% - Alongside these huge investments, the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" seeks to pare down the federal deficit through the adoption of a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent for all companies with profits exceeding one billion dollars.
The anti-inflation bill is a huge win for Biden. But will Democrats sell it right?

Maybe you’ve heard the news. An anti-inflationary bill that lowers drug prices, extends Obamacare subsidies and makes the biggest investment in combating the climate crisis just passed the Senate — a major win for President Joe Biden. The bill is expected to pass the House later this week, and then he’ll sign it. This comes on top of a slew of other recent wins. Democrats passed “CHIPS-plus,” a bill that will create jobs by turning the U.S. into a microchip and semiconductor powerhouse, and overcame Republican obstruction to pass a bill that will get sick veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits the care they deserve.
Kemp, Abrams, and three other candidates running for Georgia governor on Nov. 8

Incumbent Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D), and three other candidates are running in the general election for governor of Georgia on November 8, 2022. Kemp and Abrams faced each other in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, with Kemp defeating Abrams 50-49%. Georgia has had a Republican governor since 2003, and President Joe Biden (D) won the state by less than one percentage point in 2020. Politico‘s Brittany Gibson said Kemp and Abrams are “stuffing their campaign war chests for what is expected to be an expensive rematch,” and that “[t]he razor-thin margins for Georgia elections has made fundraising even more competitive since the last gubernatorial election.”
