Maybe you’ve heard the news. An anti-inflationary bill that lowers drug prices, extends Obamacare subsidies and makes the biggest investment in combating the climate crisis just passed the Senate — a major win for President Joe Biden. The bill is expected to pass the House later this week, and then he’ll sign it. This comes on top of a slew of other recent wins. Democrats passed “CHIPS-plus,” a bill that will create jobs by turning the U.S. into a microchip and semiconductor powerhouse, and overcame Republican obstruction to pass a bill that will get sick veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits the care they deserve.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO