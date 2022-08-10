When a Boston man's Starbucks' gift card dipped below $5 this month and wanted a cash refund — but learned he couldn't — he didn't reload his card with more money. What's happening: In fact, Richard Spencer filed a class-action lawsuit against the Seattle-based coffee giant, alleging that Starbucks is ripping him off, and an untold number of other customers in multiple states by not offering refunds for balances on their coffee store gift cards.

