Restaurant reward programs driving sales amid food inflation
As food inflation continues to creep up and coupons disappear, customers are flocking to reward and loyalty apps that places like McDonald's, Starbucks and Taco Bell say are helping drive digital sales. The big picture: Loyalty has its perks. Free coffee, discounted meals and access to exclusive savings are up...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
USPS plans to raise prices for holiday season
A month after raising the price of postage stamps, the United States Postal Service wants to increase the cost of shipping packages over the holidays. The big picture: USPS is proposing temporary rate adjustments to “help cover extra handling costs” through its busiest season. If approved, the new rates will take effect on Oct. 2 and run through Jan. 22, according to a news release.
Scoop: Man sues Starbucks in class action, claiming lack of gift card refunds
When a Boston man's Starbucks' gift card dipped below $5 this month and wanted a cash refund — but learned he couldn't — he didn't reload his card with more money. What's happening: In fact, Richard Spencer filed a class-action lawsuit against the Seattle-based coffee giant, alleging that Starbucks is ripping him off, and an untold number of other customers in multiple states by not offering refunds for balances on their coffee store gift cards.
Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs
Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
Lyons Magnus recall expands to include 32 more products
Lyons Magnus has expanded its voluntary recall to include 32 additional nutritional and beverage products due to potential microbial contamination, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website. Why it matters: The potential contaminants — including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum — could lead to symptoms...
