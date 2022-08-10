ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Democrats a no-show at the 139th annual Crocodile Club

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The 139th annual Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce in Bristol was back this year. Politicians poke fun at one another and skip the campaigning, but something was different in the air. This is a charity event for the Carousel Museum. If you have a horse in the race for the midterm […]
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Primary Election Results

Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Elections
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Tolland remains resolute with its Pride

Over the past few weeks, acts of hatred and intolerance for our LGBTQ+ community as well as blatant disrespect for personal property have become a focal point of media attention and community conversations. These acts, both against the privately owned property and signage supporting Pride are distressing, but the response and recommitment for acceptance in inclusivity show promise that Tolland is and will continue to be a town that supports one another.
TOLLAND, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Primary#Ct#Republican
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor to have public hearing on cannabis moratorium

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the proposed zone change for retail cannabis shops. A one-year moratorium on retail cannabis establishments went into effect on Dec. 6, 2021, to give the PZC time to decide how to regulate where cannabis retailers should operate.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
i95 ROCK

3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Blue wall of resistance?

Manchester resident Yanique Edwards says she remembers reporting to police that her sister, Jessica Edwards, a young South Windsor mother of an infant, was missing but felt the response was not swift enough — an issue that numbers show disproportionately affects Black women when compared to missing white women.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rockville General gets poor marks

VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
ROCKVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

America's Tall Ship Returns to New London With History-Making Commanding Officer

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, America's Tall Ship, returned to its homeport of New London Friday with a history-making commanding officer. Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs is the first female commanding officer of the Eagle. “It is long overdue, but I think it’s important to show young folks that really...

Comments / 0

Community Policy