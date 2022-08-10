Connecticut's new “Premium Pay” program that will provide payments up to $1,000 for eligible essential workers has now officially launched. Workers can check their eligibility and apply for the program at CTEssentialWorkerRelief.org. Demand is expected to be significant. An unannounced soft launch of the website has drawn over 47,000 registrations. However, the program is not first-come, first-served and workers have until October 1st, to complete their application.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO