The Associated Press

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
Kiplinger

Has Inflation Peaked? Here's What the Experts Are Saying

One month does not make a trend, but inflation did indeed moderate in July. The consumer price index rose 8.5% year-over-year – after jumping a scorching 9.1% in June – and was unchanged on a month-to-month basis. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, rose 5.9% from a year ago and just 0.3% vs. June.
The Independent

Mexico raises key interest rate to 8.5%, highest in 16 years

Mexico’s central bank has raised its interbank interest rate by 0.75% to 8.5% Thursday — the highest level in the 16 years since comparable bank policies went into effect.The Bank of Mexico cited continuing inflationary pressures, and predicted inflation would peak at 8.5% in the third quarter. “Inflationary pressures derived from the pandemic and the war (in Ukraine) continue to affect general and underlying inflation,” the central bank said in a statement.Authorities did not rule out future rate increases, and Intercam bank said in an analysis report that interest rates could hit 10% or more, depending on inflation.“The most...
biztoc.com

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
biztoc.com

Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’

Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
TODAY.com

Economy shows critical clues it may be slowly improving

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act Friday after it cleared the Senate. This comes as critical clues about the American economy show it may slowly be improving. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Aug. 12, 2022.
thecentersquare.com

Fed president warns inflation 'higher than we expect,' spreading nationwide

(The Center Square) – The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis warns that the current rate of inflation is “very concerning” and “higher than we expect” and is spreading across the country. Fed branch President Neel Kashkari told CBS News’ “Face The Nation”...
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
CNBC

Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve even as data pointed to signs of inflation peaking. Spot gold fell 0.38% to $1,785.3892 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.66% at $1,801.8. "Gold's been lingering near the key...
CNBC

Critical inflation report could show price increases have eased

July's consumer price index is expected to show that inflation is coming off its peak and price gains may slow in coming months. That would be perceived as good news in the markets, where investors are watching the CPI for clues at to how much the Fed might raise interest rates at its September meeting.
