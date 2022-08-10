Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
defendernetwork.com
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?
Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Using ‘Hamilton’ to preach an anti-LGBTQ message: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general
HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
RELATED PEOPLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Pearland youngsters off to Pennsylvania for Little League World Series
School starts next Wednesday in Pearland ISD. A talented group of pre-teens from the Houston suburb already know they'll be late to class – maybe by more than a week. The all-star baseball team from Pearland Little League begins play next Thursday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. And depending on how the team fares in the nationally televised, double-elimination tournament, which has its championship game scheduled for Aug. 28, it might be a little while before the kids return home and start the new school year.
fox26houston.com
Battle to come over $1.2 billion bond proposal by Harris County leaders
HOUSTON - It's been a full week since the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioner's Court voted to ask local taxpayers for permission to borrow an additional $1.2 billion - a bond issue aimed at improving roads, parks, and public safety infrastructure. "I know well where folks want to see...
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Hospital price transparency, and Chris Redd of SNL (Aug. 11, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: A new report finds that 16 percent of Texas hospitals are still not complying with federal price transparency rules. We discuss why these rules were put in place and what can be done to get hospitals to comply with them. Also this hour: We learn what’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Harris Co. apartment complex residents weighing legal options over 'inhumane' living conditions
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Renters in one east Harris County apartment complex are weighing their legal options over what community activists are calling “inhumane” living conditions. They say renters at the City Crossing apartment complex have been dealing with mold, no air conditioning, and rodents. Activists said...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pearland.com
Skeletal Remains Found in Northwest Houston Area
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this decedent. The skeletal remains of a Native American male were found near 6260 W Little York. More information is on the attached document. If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify this...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST
Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
Whoa! This Texas Train Ride Takes You Up Close to The Sharks?
Let's get on the train and head to the sharks. Yep, that's what happens when you get on this train in Houston, Texas! This is pretty cool and is one of the features at one of the coolest Aquariums we have here in Texas!. • THE SHARK VOYAGE AT DOWNTOWN...
Comments / 0