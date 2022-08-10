ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
Click2Houston.com

Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general

HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
BRYAN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Pearland youngsters off to Pennsylvania for Little League World Series

School starts next Wednesday in Pearland ISD. A talented group of pre-teens from the Houston suburb already know they'll be late to class – maybe by more than a week. The all-star baseball team from Pearland Little League begins play next Thursday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. And depending on how the team fares in the nationally televised, double-elimination tournament, which has its championship game scheduled for Aug. 28, it might be a little while before the kids return home and start the new school year.
PEARLAND, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Hospital price transparency, and Chris Redd of SNL (Aug. 11, 2022)

On Thursday’s show: A new report finds that 16 percent of Texas hospitals are still not complying with federal price transparency rules. We discuss why these rules were put in place and what can be done to get hospitals to comply with them. Also this hour: We learn what’s...
TEXAS STATE
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Skeletal Remains Found in Northwest Houston Area

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this decedent. The skeletal remains of a Native American male were found near 6260 W Little York. More information is on the attached document. If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify this...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST

Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
HOUSTON, TX

