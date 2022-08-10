Read full article on original website
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
jocoreport.com
Monica Sawyer Named Riverwood Middle Principal
Monica Sawyer was named the principal of Riverwood Middle at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Sawyer received her Master of Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner-Webb University in 2015. She has served in education for the last 18 years, most recently as Assistant Principal of South Garner High School in Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS).
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
jocoreport.com
Sarah Reynolds Named Corinth Holders High Principal
Sarah Reynolds was named the principal of Corinth Holders High at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Reynolds received her Master of School Administration from East Carolina University in 2013. She has served in education for the last 17 years, 16 of those being with Johnston County Public Schools. Most recently, Reynolds served as principal of Cleveland Middle School. She has been in that role since 2017.
jocoreport.com
Back To School Backpack Giveaway Aug. 14
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Community Back to School Youth Explosion Committee will hold a Community Back to School Drive Thru Backpack Giveaway this weekend. The event takes place Sunday, August 14th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Clayton High School. Children must be present in the vehicle to...
jocoreport.com
Lynn Prescott Named Cleveland Middle Interim Principal
Lynn Prescott was named the interim principal of Cleveland Middle at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Prescott received her Master of School Administration from Campbell University in 2012. She has served in administration since 2009, most recently as the Assistant Principal of Cleveland Middle School. She has been in that role since 2016.
'What is in the plan?': Leaders tackle growth opportunity for east Wake County
Residents of east Wake County participated in a virtual presentation by Wake County staff on their plans for the eastern part of the county.
WRAL
City of Oxford booming as families search for more space
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. City of Oxford booming as families search for more space. The city of Oxford's current population is about 8,775 people, according to data from the...
WRAL
OT suit settlement will cost Wake taxpayers $395K
Wake County is paying nearly $400,000 to settle a federal, class-action lawsuit filed by emergency medical services (EMS) workers who claimed they were owed overtime money.
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
jocoreport.com
School Officials Criticize Audio Tape Article
SMITHFIELD – At the Tuesday meeting of the Johnston County Board of Education a strong rebuke was made of an article released on Monday in The Johnston County Report. The article included an audio recording of board members Lyn Andrews, Kay Carroll, and Ronald Johnson along with Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt, and Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy.
Johnston County school board members push back on leaked audio, claims of hiding money
Smithfield, N.C. — Leaked audio appears to have some Johnston County Board of Education members talking about hiding millions of dollars from county commissioners. During a meeting on Tuesday night, school board members spoke out against the claims, saying the comments were taken out of context. Board members claimed one of their own recorded the audio during a closed session in March, and that the action violates several ethics.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
cbs17
Johnston County couple’s home insurance gets canceled despite paying monthly
ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite paying their homeowners insurance monthly, a Johnston County couple found out their policy had been cancelled without their knowledge eight months ago. That issue came to light when they tried to file a damage claim last month. When lightning struck an Archer Lodge...
cbs17
Wake Forest to ask voters to approve $75M bonds
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Wake Forest voters will be asked to consider four bonds totaling $75 million come November. If all projects are approved by voters, the town says property owners would see a property tax increase of one to three cents for every $100 of assessed value for the next seven years. The current property tax rate is $0.495.
jocoreport.com
Clayton’s Sculpture Trail Decorates Downtown With Stories From Across America
CLAYTON – One of the most visible and celebrated public art initiatives in Clayton is the Annual Downtown Sculpture Trail. The Clayton Public Art Advisory Board received more than 80 applications from across the country for this year’s trail. These applications were boiled down and only twelve sculptures from North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Pennsylvania were chosen during the final selection process.
