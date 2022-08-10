ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

jocoreport.com

Monica Sawyer Named Riverwood Middle Principal

Monica Sawyer was named the principal of Riverwood Middle at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Sawyer received her Master of Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner-Webb University in 2015. She has served in education for the last 18 years, most recently as Assistant Principal of South Garner High School in Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS).
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Sarah Reynolds Named Corinth Holders High Principal

Sarah Reynolds was named the principal of Corinth Holders High at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Reynolds received her Master of School Administration from East Carolina University in 2013. She has served in education for the last 17 years, 16 of those being with Johnston County Public Schools. Most recently, Reynolds served as principal of Cleveland Middle School. She has been in that role since 2017.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Back To School Backpack Giveaway Aug. 14

CLAYTON – The Johnston County Community Back to School Youth Explosion Committee will hold a Community Back to School Drive Thru Backpack Giveaway this weekend. The event takes place Sunday, August 14th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Clayton High School. Children must be present in the vehicle to...
CLAYTON, NC
Clayton, NC
Government
City
Clayton, NC
jocoreport.com

Lynn Prescott Named Cleveland Middle Interim Principal

Lynn Prescott was named the interim principal of Cleveland Middle at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Prescott received her Master of School Administration from Campbell University in 2012. She has served in administration since 2009, most recently as the Assistant Principal of Cleveland Middle School. She has been in that role since 2016.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

City of Oxford booming as families search for more space

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. City of Oxford booming as families search for more space. The city of Oxford's current population is about 8,775 people, according to data from the...
OXFORD, NC
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

School Officials Criticize Audio Tape Article

SMITHFIELD – At the Tuesday meeting of the Johnston County Board of Education a strong rebuke was made of an article released on Monday in The Johnston County Report. The article included an audio recording of board members Lyn Andrews, Kay Carroll, and Ronald Johnson along with Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt, and Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County school board members push back on leaked audio, claims of hiding money

Smithfield, N.C. — Leaked audio appears to have some Johnston County Board of Education members talking about hiding millions of dollars from county commissioners. During a meeting on Tuesday night, school board members spoke out against the claims, saying the comments were taken out of context. Board members claimed one of their own recorded the audio during a closed session in March, and that the action violates several ethics.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest to ask voters to approve $75M bonds

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Wake Forest voters will be asked to consider four bonds totaling $75 million come November. If all projects are approved by voters, the town says property owners would see a property tax increase of one to three cents for every $100 of assessed value for the next seven years. The current property tax rate is $0.495.
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton’s Sculpture Trail Decorates Downtown With Stories From Across America

CLAYTON – One of the most visible and celebrated public art initiatives in Clayton is the Annual Downtown Sculpture Trail. The Clayton Public Art Advisory Board received more than 80 applications from across the country for this year’s trail. These applications were boiled down and only twelve sculptures from North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Pennsylvania were chosen during the final selection process.
CLAYTON, NC

