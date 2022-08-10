Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Count on John Mayer to always find the obscure, outrageous watch that seems tailor-made for him. For the better part of the year, this salmon-dial perpetual calendar was hiding out, secretly tucked away in Japan as an exclusive release that not even the U.S.-based AP team was familiar with, according to Hodinkee. But late last summer, when a second batch became available stateside, Mayer immediately became a customer. It was a natural fit: after all, our officially designated WWMIC (Watch World’s Most Influential Collector) already has an abiding love for mystical hard-to-buy fashion from Japan and maintains a storage unit to hold all his Visvim.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO