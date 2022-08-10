ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mayer’s Watch Was Once a Well-Kept Secret

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Count on John Mayer to always find the obscure, outrageous watch that seems tailor-made for him. For the better part of the year, this salmon-dial perpetual calendar was hiding out, secretly tucked away in Japan as an exclusive release that not even the U.S.-based AP team was familiar with, according to Hodinkee. But late last summer, when a second batch became available stateside, Mayer immediately became a customer. It was a natural fit: after all, our officially designated WWMIC (Watch World’s Most Influential Collector) already has an abiding love for mystical hard-to-buy fashion from Japan and maintains a storage unit to hold all his Visvim.
GQMagazine

Black Party on His New Album, Bringing Early Soundcloud Energy Back, and Making Music With Donald Glover

When Arkansas-born musician Black Party (born Malik Flint) released his last album, he was in the thick of his 20s, enjoying life in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles. It’s now 2022, Flint is a 29-year-old father. His third solo album, Hummingbird, isn’t the same kind of cloudless day soundtrack as 2019’s Endless Summer. Instead it’s an eclectic mix of tones and textures, opening with the endearingly quirky “Blues” and featuring everything from nimble, combine ladder drill raps (“B.O.M.B.”), kaleidoscope psychedelia (“I Love You More Than You Know”), and a steamy love song set against the backdrop of the looming apocalypse (“WW3”).
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
GQMagazine

Bullet Train’s Bonkers Red Carpet Showing Continues in L.A.

At last, the menswear locomotive that is the Bullet Train press tour has reached Los Angeles. After high-kicking their way through Europe, the movie’s motley cast—Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Joey King among them—have reconvened stateside. For the film’s LA premiere, the gang added a few more co-stars, including Bad Bunny and Logan Lerman, to their passenger log. And maybe it’s because the movie literally takes place on Japan’s state-of-the-art high-speed rail system, but there has been a kinetic energy to the red-carpet showing for David Leitch’s newest action flick. Pitt and Henry, in particular, have been sporting some of the sauciest menswear we’ve seen in a while.
GQMagazine

Oliver Jackson-Cohen Is Worried He's a Little Too Good at Playing Creepy Husbands

In his Netflix series The Haunting Of Hill House, writer-director Mike Flanagan tells the story of Olivia and Hugh Crain moving their five children into what turns out to be an extremely haunted house. Oliver Jackson-Cohen was the show’s breakout as Luke, the joint-youngest Crain child (with twin sister Nell); while all the Crain siblings are irrevocably changed by their residence in Hill House, it is only Luke who struggles with an addiction — to heroin, which he uses to self-medicate the lingering trauma from his contact with literal ghosts, one of which haunts him into adulthood.
GQMagazine

Karl Urban Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Karl Urban breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'The Boys,' 'Star Trek,' 'Xena: Warrior Princess,' 'The Lord of the Rings,' 'Dredd,' 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Out of the Blue' and 'The Bourne Supremacy.' 00:00 Intro 00:14 The Boys 05:05 Star Trek 07:23 Xena: Warrior Princess 09:10 The Lord of the Rings 11:48 Dredd 14:15 Thor: Ragnarok 17:03 Out of the Blue 19:12 The Bourne Supremacy.
GQMagazine

Why Jacob Elordi Calls This Bag His "Hermione" Tote

As he grows into one of Hollywood's most talented young actors, Jacob Elordi has found a few items working themselves into his daily essentials. Like a leather folio to hold scripts, and a black cap for going undercover. Other goods—like a travel-sized watercolor set and a deck of cards—are less obviously crucial, though no less essential. “I don’t know anything about cards,” Elordi admits. “I don’t know how to handle them. I don't know how to shuffle.”
GQMagazine

Seth Rogen Is Still Blonde, and It's Still Great

Seth Rogen, like his longtime buddy Jonah Hill, recently went bleach-blond, and it suits him. Also like L.A. native Hill: Canadian-born Rogen really seems to be dressing for Southern California bliss, and it shows. Take, for example, Rogen’s recent smoke-break attire: a sunny Bode patchwork shirt, easygoing terracotta slacks, slip-on...
GQMagazine

Pro Barber Critiques Brad Pitt's Most Iconic Hairstyles

There's no one better suited to speak to Brad Pitt's hairstyle evolution than pro barber Matty Conrad. GQ's favorite grooming expert has been asked by his clients to recreate Pitt's many cuts more than any other celebrity. From grungy, longhaired 90s Brad to the tapered and the frosted tips, Matty has some fine hair points to make about "The Brad."
GQMagazine

Frank Ocean Is Riding Out Summer in Big, Burly Boots

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A few weeks back, a GQ reader reached out via Instagram and asked, simply: “Boots in the summer?" Emphatically and without hesitation, I scoffed at the idea (sorry, whoever you are). For me, the main goal of warm weather dressing is looking fly—and sweating as little as possible. At the time, wearing boots at the apex of a July heat wave felt like the same kind of chaotic logic that pushes people to throw on a hoodie in 95-degree weather. I’m suffering as it is in the humidity; I don’t need to suffer for fashion too.
GQMagazine

Ben Affleck Wears His Mood on His Wrist

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. The biggest watch story of 2021 involved Ben Affleck and his romantically nostalgic choice of wristwear. In case you missed it: when the actor got back together with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, he put all his efforts toward recapturing the magic of 2002 through either science or magic. Part of this involved dusting off the Franck Muller watch that Lopez gave him and which he wore when they were first together in the early 2000s. Since this moment, you could almost interpret Affleck’s mood through what’s on his wrist.
GQMagazine

Actually, The Bear Is a Menswear Show

Yes, sure, of course: technically, The Bear is a show about a chef and the sometimes-traumatizing experience of working in kitchens. But most viewers of the show have come to the same conclusion after finishing the series’ eight episodes: the show’s main character Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, looks extremely good. It’s the “hottest show of the summer.” “Carmy is sexy as hell.” Allen White is the “internet’s new boyfriend.” (Even New Yorker cartoonists appreciate the show’s unspoken steaminess.) The cause of all this sex appeal comes down to Carmy’s always disheveled hair, and many tattoos—and, I’ll submit, his impeccably dialed-in style. A little digging on that front confirmed my suspicion: that while The Bear appears to be a food show, it’s actually the next great menswear show.
