What boat ramps are closed in Utah?
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s drought continues to be a problem, leading to many of the state’s parks deciding to close their boat ramps. The water levels at many of the state’s parks are experiencing extreme lows, causing navigation hazards and decreasing the amount of boatable water. Before heading out for your lake day, be sure […]
etvnews.com
See Reptiles, Amphibians at Unique DWR Event
Summer is a great time to learn about wildlife species that have adapted to hot environments. Reptiles and amphibians are remarkable, often misunderstood creatures that thrive throughout Utah. If you want to learn more about these highly specialized species and see them up close, come to a unique Utah Division of Wildlife Resources event being held on Friday, Aug. 19.
Active monsoon pattern moves into the state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah — we are closing in on the weekend! Monsoon moisture will remain over Utah on Thursday and Friday, leading to additional showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be in the central half of the state, mainly from south-central Utah northward to the western Uintas and […]
$20,000 back up for grabs in new Utah Treasure Hunt
Those who missed out on discovering $20,000 in hidden treasure along the Wasatch Front earlier this summer are getting another chance.
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
ksl.com
Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
VIDEO: Tornado ripped through Salt Lake City on this day in 1999
Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
etvnews.com
Input Needed from Utah Business Owners
The office of Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox is reaching out to business owners within the state, urging them to participate in a survey that will help further economic development. “Utah enjoys the best economy in the nation, thanks to the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit of individuals and families...
KSLTV
Flood Watch in effect for southern and western Utah as more storms build
SALT LAKE CITY — Storms geared up in the early afternoon Thursday and created the potential for more heavy rain and possible flooding in southern and western Utah. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the area. “Convection is starting to ramp up across central and southern...
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
deseret.com
The dark side of Utah’s surging home values: An ‘unprecedented’ tax burden
For homeowners in Utah, it’s no typical tax year. Usually, under the state’s truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won’t notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they’re facing a tax hike.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 11, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Western Legends Heritage & Music Festival Rodeo, Kane County Fair, Evita – The Musical, Cedar City Artisans Faire, Hitch Fest: The 3rd Cut, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an...
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
kjzz.com
Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
Lawsuit against Utah’s transgender bill to proceed in court
UTAH (ABC4) – A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against Utah’s transgender sports bill will proceed through the courts. On Wednesday, a judge said he believes the plaintiffs should have a chance to prove their mental and emotional injury claims over not being able to participate in girl sports. The bill, which was […]
