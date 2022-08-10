ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

What boat ramps are closed in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s drought continues to be a problem, leading to many of the state’s parks deciding to close their boat ramps. The water levels at many of the state’s parks are experiencing extreme lows, causing navigation hazards and decreasing the amount of boatable water. Before heading out for your lake day, be sure […]
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

See Reptiles, Amphibians at Unique DWR Event

Summer is a great time to learn about wildlife species that have adapted to hot environments. Reptiles and amphibians are remarkable, often misunderstood creatures that thrive throughout Utah. If you want to learn more about these highly specialized species and see them up close, come to a unique Utah Division of Wildlife Resources event being held on Friday, Aug. 19.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Active monsoon pattern moves into the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah — we are closing in on the weekend! Monsoon moisture will remain over Utah on Thursday and Friday, leading to additional showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be in the central half of the state, mainly from south-central Utah northward to the western Uintas and […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
UTAH STATE
#Dwr#Wildlife Management#Wma#Dwr Holds Ribbon Cutting#Cinnamon Creek#The Cinnamon Creek Wma#Cache#The Utah Legislature
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Input Needed from Utah Business Owners

The office of Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox is reaching out to business owners within the state, urging them to participate in a survey that will help further economic development. “Utah enjoys the best economy in the nation, thanks to the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit of individuals and families...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – August 11, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Western Legends Heritage & Music Festival Rodeo, Kane County Fair, Evita – The Musical, Cedar City Artisans Faire, Hitch Fest: The 3rd Cut, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
kjzz.com

Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Lawsuit against Utah’s transgender bill to proceed in court

UTAH (ABC4) – A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against Utah’s transgender sports bill will proceed through the courts. On Wednesday, a judge said he believes the plaintiffs should have a chance to prove their mental and emotional injury claims over not being able to participate in girl sports. The bill, which was […]
UTAH STATE

