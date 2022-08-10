ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After unforgettable run to WPIAL finals, rebuilding process begins at Moon

Moon is one year removed from a historic run for the program, making its first championship appearance since 1998. Although Penn-Trafford went on to win the Class 5A title, coach Ryan Linn said the team built a lot of confidence after last year’s run. “In the 86 years we’ve...
MOON, PA
WITF

Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League

The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Student news in Pine, Richland for the week of Aug. 12, 2022

Tyler Anderson, a Slippery Rock University senior dual dance and modern languages and cultures major from Allison Park, is among a select few college students working this summer through DIAL, the Diversity in Arts Leadership internship program, administered by the Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that advances the arts and arts education. He is interning at the School of American Ballet in New York City.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment

Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
AMBRIDGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon

A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WITF

Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say

Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burgettstown man dies in motorcycle crash

A Burgettstown man died after a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Robinson, Washington County. James Jancart, 51, was wearing a helmet when he lost control of the motorcycle at around 11:30 p.m. on Beech Hollow Road, according to the Washington County coroner. Jancart traveled up an embankment, crashed into a...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources

Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity restaurant, storage facility join in efforts to help flooding victims

Local businesses have stepped forward to help victims of Friday’s flooding in Unity Township and surrounding areas, joining the efforts of organizations and individuals. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sharky’s Cafe and The Pier will welcome those who are recovering from the flash floods for a free buffet meal at the sports restaurant on Route 30. It’s just east of Route 981 in Unity.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport

A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Why aren't unpaid turnpike tolls collected?

Why is the turnpike raising tolls when they have almost $150 million of tolls that are past due (“Pa. Turnpike tolls to go up for 15th straight year,” Aug. 2, TribLIVE)? Sen. Kim Ward and her staff have known about this for several years and haven’t done anything about it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKees Rocks police seize stolen gun, heroin from 13-year-old

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after McKees Rocks police said they seized a stolen gun and heroin from him. In a Facebook post posted Tuesday, police said the boy was “loitering suspiciously” near a residence along Russellwood Avenue before his arrest. The seized gun was a...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA

