Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After unforgettable run to WPIAL finals, rebuilding process begins at Moon
Moon is one year removed from a historic run for the program, making its first championship appearance since 1998. Although Penn-Trafford went on to win the Class 5A title, coach Ryan Linn said the team built a lot of confidence after last year’s run. “In the 86 years we’ve...
Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League
The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Student news in Pine, Richland for the week of Aug. 12, 2022
Tyler Anderson, a Slippery Rock University senior dual dance and modern languages and cultures major from Allison Park, is among a select few college students working this summer through DIAL, the Diversity in Arts Leadership internship program, administered by the Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization that advances the arts and arts education. He is interning at the School of American Ballet in New York City.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment
Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coco's restaurant in Hempfield aims to please all palates with upscale dishes
After Mary Ann Calabrase and Chris Lee lingered for several hours over a recent lunch at Coco’s Prodigious Food Artisans, Calabrase said, “If we had brought sleeping bags, we’d stay overnight.”. Their order included a Reuben sandwich and fries, beef barley soup, white chicken chili and a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Part of Old Freeport Road in O'Hara to close through November for bridge work
A short bridge that sits near the post office along Old Freeport Road in O’Hara is scheduled to close for up to three months Aug. 22 for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured away from the 1300 block of Old Freeport Road while work on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7 is underway, Allegheny County Public Works announced.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon
A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Resource center set to open to help those with flood damage in Latrobe area
A resource center will be open for six hours Friday to provide assistance to victims of flooding in Unity Township and the surrounding areas. The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe campus at 130 Depot St. Attendees can learn...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say
Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown man dies in motorcycle crash
A Burgettstown man died after a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Robinson, Washington County. James Jancart, 51, was wearing a helmet when he lost control of the motorcycle at around 11:30 p.m. on Beech Hollow Road, according to the Washington County coroner. Jancart traveled up an embankment, crashed into a...
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unity restaurant, storage facility join in efforts to help flooding victims
Local businesses have stepped forward to help victims of Friday’s flooding in Unity Township and surrounding areas, joining the efforts of organizations and individuals. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sharky’s Cafe and The Pier will welcome those who are recovering from the flash floods for a free buffet meal at the sports restaurant on Route 30. It’s just east of Route 981 in Unity.
Cheers to the audit that found Pa. Liquor Control Board bigwigs taking from the top shelf | John Baer
This story is deserving of a toast. A toast to an obscure government audit bureau. And to the somebody there who caught a discrepancy in the handling of some top-shelf liquor. Which, turns out, ended up the hands of some top Liquor Control Board officials.
wtae.com
51-year-old man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Burgettstown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington County on Thursday morning. The Washington County coroner’s office said James C. Jancart, 51, was traveling along Beech Hollow Road in Robinson Township when he lost control of his motorcycle, went off the road, up an embankment and struck a utility pole.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why aren't unpaid turnpike tolls collected?
Why is the turnpike raising tolls when they have almost $150 million of tolls that are past due (“Pa. Turnpike tolls to go up for 15th straight year,” Aug. 2, TribLIVE)? Sen. Kim Ward and her staff have known about this for several years and haven’t done anything about it.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKees Rocks man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison for drug crimes
A McKees Rocks man, who is serving a state prison sentence of more than 16 years for a third-degree murder conviction, was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for violating federal narcotics laws, authorities announced Wednesday. Omarr Harris, 39, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKees Rocks police seize stolen gun, heroin from 13-year-old
A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after McKees Rocks police said they seized a stolen gun and heroin from him. In a Facebook post posted Tuesday, police said the boy was “loitering suspiciously” near a residence along Russellwood Avenue before his arrest. The seized gun was a...
Comments / 0