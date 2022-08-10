ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Dale, UT

Elmo Town Council Shows Concern for Utility Service Fees

Mayor James Winn welcomed the council and guests to the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The first item on the agenda was Deri Thatcher from the Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. She requested a contribution from the town to help with the expenses to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. A donation of $100 was given to her.
ELMO, UT
Green River City Council Discusses EMS Crisis

The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The biggest concern discussed was Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Green River EMS is low on personnel and needs to hire qualified individuals as soon as possible. The city council will meet with the state EMS representative to discuss the city taking over the EMS from Emery County.
GREEN RIVER, UT
Price City Parks and Cemeteries Employees Recognized

The Price City Council met for briefly on Wednesday evening, beginning as always with the safety seconds. This time around, they were presented by Councilman Joe Christman, who focused on the upcoming school year. Councilman Christman stated that it is important for drivers to be aware that kids will be...
PRICE, UT
INTENT TO REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about August 26, 2022, Castle Dale will submit a request to the State of Utah, Department of Workforce Services, Housing and Community Development Division (HCD) for the release of Community Development Block Grants Funds (CDBG) under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the project known as Castle Dale Behavioral Health for the purpose of rehabilitation of the Old School at 65 East 100 North to be used as a residential treatment center for mental health and addiction and will have a gym available for their residential patients, out-patients, and community members.
CASTLE DALE, UT
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR WELLINGTON CITY

Wellington City hereby gives notice under Utah Code Section 11-36a-504 that a public hearing has been scheduled for August 10, 2022, at 6 PM to discuss the proposed adoption of the Water Conservation Plan. The public hearing will be held at the Wellington City Hall, 150 W Main, Wellington. The...
WELLINGTON, UT
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the CC&H Canal Pipeline Installation Project, 2022 will be received by Emery Water Conservancy District at the office of Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 2:00 p.m. August 24 , 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud. A bid bond in the...
CASTLE DALE, UT
Little Cities of Hope: Overdose Awareness Can Save a Life

Knowing how to spot an overdose could help save a life. Educate yourself about opioid overdose and the signs, including small pinpoint pupils, faint heartbeat, blue/purple fingernails and lips, unable to be awakened, slow or shallow breathing, and gurgling or choking noises. Remember to always call 9-1-1. To learn how to administer naloxone and get a kit, visit naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Birthday | Joyce Pierce

Celebrating an amazing lady turning 80. Please join us to celebrate Joyce Pierce Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at USU Eastern’s Jennifer Leavitt Student Center Alumni Room at 490 North 300 East Price, Utah. No gifts, your presence is gift enough.
PRICE, UT
NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT is proposing to increase its property tax revenue. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 residence would increase from $464.43 to $520.19, which is $55.76 per year. – The EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT tax on a $144,000 business would increase from $844.42...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
Emery School District Reschedules Tax Hearing

The Emery County School District (ECSD) has rescheduled the hearing for its proposed its property tax revenue increase. Originally scheduled for Aug. 10, the hearing has been moved to Aug. 24. “Because of Utah State Tax Commission rules, ECSD is reposting the Truth in Taxation hearing originally scheduled for Aug....
EMERY COUNTY, UT
Carbon Medical Hosts Grand Opening for Price Clinic

Carbon Medical Service celebrated the grand opening of its Price Clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic gold scissors and blue ribbon to celebrate the expansion. For 70 years, Carbon Medical Service has been serving residents in Carbon and...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Law Enforcement Honored by Christian Motorcycle Association

The Christian Motorcycle Association once again gathered at the Price City Peace Garden on Monday morning to honor community officials for their dedication to safety. Last year, the association, with local chapter Castle Country Crusaders, recognized Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos. This year, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood and Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia were spotlighted by the association.
PRICE, UT
See Reptiles, Amphibians at Unique DWR Event

Summer is a great time to learn about wildlife species that have adapted to hot environments. Reptiles and amphibians are remarkable, often misunderstood creatures that thrive throughout Utah. If you want to learn more about these highly specialized species and see them up close, come to a unique Utah Division of Wildlife Resources event being held on Friday, Aug. 19.
UTAH STATE
Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern

USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
PRICE, UT
Farmer’s Market Incentive Program Available Locally

The Carbon-Emery Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the state that requires all produce be grown in the local area. To increase access to local, nutritious foods, there are two programs available to the community. For those who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is easy to use those benefits at the market. When you bring your Horizon EBT Card to the assistance booth, you can withdraw any amount of funds in exchange for tokens.
EMERY, UT
The Justice Files: Father of murdered woman confident who killed her

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The father of Kylen Schulte is confident about who killed his daughter and partner. Schulte and Crystal Turner were found nearly a year ago murdered. They had been shot to death at their campsite in the La Sal Mountains. While authorities have yet to confirm who murdered the couple, […]
MOAB, UT
Ladies Swing at the Tram Electric Golf Tournament

Once again, the Tram Electric Women’s Two Person Best Ball Golf Tournament was hosted at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3. Tram Electric has acted as the title sponsor for this tournament for many years and, through its support, the ladies are able to organize a great tournament each year. It was stated that the 2022 tournament was a great success.
PRICE, UT

