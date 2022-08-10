Read full article on original website
Security guard fatally shot on set of Law & Order was targeted: police
A 31-year-old man who was killed while working as a security guard on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” last month was tracked and targeted by a man on a bike, according to police.
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
Police: 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Bronx teen
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in the Bronx.Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest and killed early Thursday morning.Investigators initially believed a gun may have accidentally gone off while Jacob and friends were hanging out inside the lobby of an apartment building on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood.READ MORE: NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidentalPolice announced Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob's death.Relatives described Jacob as a good kid, adding he loved to play hoops at a nearby park.
Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
Two Italian Men Found Dead Inside Residential Building in LIC Wednesday: NYPD
The police are investigating the deaths of two Italian men who were found dead inside a residence in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City early Wednesday. The victims — identified by Italian media as Alessio Picelli, 48, and Luca Nogaris, 39 — were discovered by a third man at around 2:45 a.m. inside 40-19 29th St., a short-term rental building. All three men were living in the building and were in the country for about a month on a work trip, according to published reports.
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
5 arrested as NYPD confiscates $2 million in counterfeit goods
A portion of the merchandise included bags from Gucci and Chanel to fake watches, sunglasses, and sneakers.
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
fox5ny.com
Aerial view of home of suspect in Salman Rushdie attack
SkyFOX was over Fairview, Bergen County, New Jersey, where authorities searched a home in connection with the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. Police identified the alleged attacker as Hadi Matar.
NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NYPD cop arrested for opening fire as his car was stolen while off-duty in 2020
Police arrested a Brooklyn NYPD detective Thursday for an incident two years earlier, in which he fired his gun at his car while a thief sped away in it.
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
Man crushed to death in garbage compactor of Brooklyn building
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was crushed to death in the garbage compactor of a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building early Friday, according to authorities. The man somehow ended up in the garbage chute of the building on Gates Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 4:05 a.m., officials said. He then entered the compactor, where he was […]
thevillagesun.com
Police officer, 28, from East Village’s 9th Precinct kills himself in Rockaway
BY SEAN O’CEALLAIGH | A decorated New York Police Department detective and longtime resident of Stuyvesant Town who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was laid to rest in the Hamptons on Sat., Aug. 7. The N.Y.P.D. did not release his name. Sources said he was discovered by his...
Body found decomposing in NYC apartment surrounded by containers labeled ‘biohazard’
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after making a disturbing discovery inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers with the New York City Police Department were performing a wellness check at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon and saw the body of a 75-year-old man sitting in a chair once they got inside, WNBC reported.
