The latest Drought Monitor came out today and tells the tale of continued drought. The worst is in the west as areas near and south of I-70 farther east trend even drier with this update. Not good news for the Sunflower State as no rain is expected to return to the region until early next week. More heat and plenty of sunshine will dry us out further over the weekend.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO