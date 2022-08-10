Read full article on original website
Weekend heat, a cooler change on the way
We are one day closer to relief from the heat but we will have to endure more dog days of summer before we get there. It will not be too humid today but high temperatures will still be uncomfortable for many of us. The heat continues to build and becomes...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot and dry conditions continue, relief on the horizon
You guessed it, another hot and dry pattern is locked in place for the Sunflower State. We can thank a large and dominant area of high pressure over southwest Kansas for this pattern. It carries us into the weekend with intense heat and little to no rain chances. Highs on...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tough heat pushes through the weekend, changes in sight
The latest Drought Monitor came out today and tells the tale of continued drought. The worst is in the west as areas near and south of I-70 farther east trend even drier with this update. Not good news for the Sunflower State as no rain is expected to return to the region until early next week. More heat and plenty of sunshine will dry us out further over the weekend.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stray showers tonight, high pressure tracking east
Temperatures are gradually warming up the rest of the week before becoming even toastier this weekend. The heat dome to our west is building back our way which enables afternoon highs to return to the 90s and stay there. Later in the week a few triple digits will be thrown...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances drop, temperatures climb
The hot core of a strong high pressure system to the west keeps inching our way. This will keep our afternoon highs near and above average for the remainder of the week. Highs will be primarily in the 90s but farther north will start to feel more triple digits Thursday. Many more will surpass the century mark on Friday.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong high pressure brings back intense heat
Say goodbye to the comfortable air we had in place over the past few days. A strong area of high pressure begins to build back into the state, and with comes the intense heat. This also limits any real rain chances through the end of the week. Expect afternoon highs...
Corn farmers warn of decreased yield ahead of USDA crop report
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — For farmer Jeff Varner, this year marks the third in his decades-long career he’s seen drought conditions this severe. While he estimates his crop will produce an above-average yield for the Butler County area, he says it’s nowhere near the numbers he’s seen in the past few years.
Wichita Home Works Exteriors
We are in the middle of the summer and the guys at Wichita Home Works are busy with exterior projects and we got to check one out today. This is a place in Derby that had some windows, doors, siding and more done to the outside the house. Shaun Delmar,...
Wichita sixth- and ninth-grade students start class
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita sixth- and ninth-grade students began school on Friday with a half day of class. KSN News was Wilbur Middle School for the arrival of the sixth-grade class. Principal Mitch Linn says they use the day to help students get acclimated, so they don’t get intimidated.
Graham Schmidt Update
We wanted to give you an update on a local kid from Andale that is a golf prodigy and has been featured on our show a few different times. This is Graham Schmidt and he just got back from playing in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
