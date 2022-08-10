Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Estate in Somerset, England, Hits the Market for £8 Million
A historic estate in the village of Mells in Somerset, England, came on the market late last month asking £8 million (US$9.74 million). A historic estate in the village of Mells in Somerset, England, came on the market late last month asking £8 million (US$9.74 million). Known as...
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
mansionglobal.com
A Country Estate in the U.K. That Is ‘One of the Most Important’ in the Area
Price: £10 million ($12.1 million) This 1870s country house in Boldre village designed by British architect Richard Norman Shaw offers an elegant, eclectic mix of period styles. Its highlights include expansive barrel ceilings, sandstone gothic arches, stone window mullions and tall brick chimneys. The New Forest property has original...
A New York couple bought an A-frame cabin 100 miles from the city and spent a year renovating it as a pandemic project. Now they're listing it for $585,000 — check it out.
They bought the property in August 2020 for $160,000. Two years and a renovation later, they're listing it for $400,000 more than they bought it for.
AOL Corp
Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse
This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder. A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds.
Inside the world’s biggest superyacht ‘on market for a cool $605million’ complete with submarines and helipad
THE world's biggest superyacht could soon gain a new owner - but they'll need to fork out more than $600million to get it. The Azzam yacht immediately took the record for world's most lucrative vessel when it was constructed in 2013. Toppling Roman Abramovich's superyacht from the top spot was...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
The most expensive item on the Antiques Roadshow in the U.S.
Antiques Roadshow in Madison, WisconsinCredit: Bobak Ha'Eri; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Antiques Roadshow is created by BBC Television and is distributed by PBS in the U.S. The show has been running in the U.S. for 26 seasons.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious time capsule opened for the first time in 200 years reveals amazing treasures
On the southern outskirts of Manchester a group of British cavers recently uncovered a series of artefacts inside a cobalt mine that had not been explored for centuries. Among the finds were leather shoes, clay pipes, and a mysterious inscription written in candle soot. The astonishing treasures were described in...
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years
Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
architizer.com
The World’s Tallest Building Should Never Have Been Built. Change My Mind.
How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. The Burj Khalifa soars half a mile...
Next-door mansions built for identical twins are on sale in Florida for $54 million
The side-by-side luxury homes near Fort Lauderdale are separated by a large private lake and span 11 acres of gated property.
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
A Bonkers Hawaiian Mansion Justin Bieber Once Rented for $10,000 a Night Is Heading to Auction
Click here to read the full article. Why settle for a Hawaiian getaway when you can live the island life every day? The Waterfalling Estate on the Big Island is going up for auction this month, and it’s got more than just great weather and daily rainbows to offer. Located on the Hamakua coastline, the sprawling 7,000-plus-square-foot property is situated on over 9 acres of pristine land and. With unobstructed views of the coastline, the property feels more like luxury resort than a home. That’s one reason why it’s somewhat famous. The home has appeared on TV shows ranging from “Love Island”...
