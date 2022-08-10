Read full article on original website
Tim Michels, Tommy Thompson campaign at Wisconsin State Fair
Two days after the primary election, Tim Michels was back out at the state fair with former Governor Tommy Thompson and State Senator Roger Roth.
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
Mandela Barnes wins primary for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary election for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat and will now face off against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races
MINNEAPOLIS — There were few surprises, and most incumbents will move on to November following Minnesota's 2022 primary election. Based on early returns Tuesday night, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Close race for Wisconsin Republican governor candidates
Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday with dew points climbing back into the mid 60s. A look at turnout for the Wisconsin primary election. Mandela Barnes is poised to be the Democrat for US Senate.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years...
Schultz vs Wardlow in GOP Attorney General primary
MINNEAPOLIS — The office of the Minnesota Attorney General has been held by Democrats since 1971. Two Republicans, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, are running for a chance to end that streak. They’re the two main candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for attorney general, the most hotly contested statewide...
marijuanamoment.net
Voters Across Wisconsin Will See Marijuana Questions On Their Ballots In November
Wisconsin voters in at least half a dozen cities and counties will be asked on November’s ballot whether they support legalizing, taxing and regulating cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol. In recent weeks, local governments in the counties of Dane, Eau Claire and Milwaukee, along with the cities...
See county-by-county results for Wisconsin's August 9 primary election here
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. when polls close, the embedded map in this story will update with county-by-county data for a dozen key races across the state.
