Wisconsin State

State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races

MINNEAPOLIS — There were few surprises, and most incumbents will move on to November following Minnesota's 2022 primary election. Based on early returns Tuesday night, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Becca Balint
Person
Donald Trump
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Wisconsin Assembly#Election State#Election Fraud#Democratic#Republicans#The Democratic Party
KARE 11

Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he used four years...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Schultz vs Wardlow in GOP Attorney General primary

MINNEAPOLIS — The office of the Minnesota Attorney General has been held by Democrats since 1971. Two Republicans, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, are running for a chance to end that streak. They’re the two main candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for attorney general, the most hotly contested statewide...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
1440 WROK

Wisconsin's 'Original' Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
WausauPilot

National Guard unit 'discreetly monitored' Summerfest

The over 445,000 people who flocked to Summerfest along Milwaukee’s lakefront were likely unaware that among them were soldiers from the National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST). A press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs discloses that soldiers from the unit were “discreetly monitoring the large music festival for potential threats.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
KARE 11

Anxiety and depression soar in Minnesota youth

MINNEAPOLIS — A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering among the nation's youth. The data between 2016 and 2020, shows a 26% increase nationally in anxiety and depression leading up to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
