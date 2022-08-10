ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After taste of playoff success, Fox Chapel back for more

Fox Chapel won five games in the 2021 football season — and one of those victories was quite significant. The Foxes won their first WPIAL playoff game since 1997, a 13-10 victory at Upper St. Clair, a school with one of the highest winning percentages in WPIAL history at .702, a 473-193-9 overall mark.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum hoping to carry momentum from strong finish into new season

Plum football coach Matt Morgan watched a young group of players mature on the fly to win three of their last five games and earn a playoff berth last season. Now a year older, they’ll have a new challenge ahead of them as the Mustangs bump up from Class 4A to 5A and play in a conference featuring defending state champ Penn-Trafford and perennial power Gateway among others.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong junior class aims to carry Belle Vernon across finish line

The past five seasons of Belle Vernon football have been equal parts scintillating and frustrating. The Leopards proved they were one of the best teams in Class 4A, reaching the WPIAL title game twice and the semifinals three times. The down side? There are no gold trophies in the case...
BELLE VERNON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Moon, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Bethel Park, PA
Football
City
Bethel Park, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford area: Hall of fame, golf outing, Super Seniors

The Penn-Trafford High School Alumni Hall of Fame will induct seven alumni at its second annual honor ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Lamplighter’s Crystal Ballroom along Route 22 in Salem. The inductees include Jennifer Miele (Cinti), Glenn Kashurba, David Rebich, Lawrence Cole, Lori Jakiela, Sylvia Hill Fields and...
HARRISON CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dom Patrick, Derry seniors passionate about returning to playoff contention

Dom Patrick is embarrassed. So are his teammates. After all, this is a Derry program just three years removed from a fourth-in-a-row WPIAL playoff appearance. The situation had deteriorated fast. With a new coach on board and interest in the program rising, Patrick’s passion has begun to overshadow his abashment....
DERRY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Lebanon#American Football
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon lineman strikes fear in opponents

Kade Capristo shares some similarities with Joe Greene. Born in Texas, the Mt. Lebanon senior also is big and mean. “I want people to be afraid of me,” said the 6-3, 300-pound lineman. When Capristo was playing football in kindergarten, he indeed was feared. He wore Greene’s No. 75...
PITTSBURGH, PA
College Football News

West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is buying Wigle Whiskey and its sister company Threadbare Cider & Mead.Wigle and Threadbare co-founder Meredith Meyer Grelli said they wanted to keep ownership in western Pennsylvania and found Pittsburgh Spirits after an "exhaustive" search for partners who could continue to grow the two companies. "We know that Bob (Nutting), his family and the team at Pittsburgh Spirits will be owners devoted to quality, innovation, regional story-telling, and cultivating our team and Wigle and Threadbare's regional and national footprint," Grelli said in a press release. Wigle Whiskey said it was the first direct to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh

Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette-based cemetery company has new name, logo

A Jeannette-based cemetery company that is one of the largest privately owned gravesite operators in the country has a new name. CMS East is now known as Life Remembered. The 66-year-old company announced the name change one year after it was acquired by Pittsburgh private equity firm Stonewood Capital Management.
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Masonic Village of Sewickley offers college scholarships to its dining room servers

Faced with staff shortages affecting the food services industry as a whole, Masonic Village had to pause table service in its restaurant. Residents wanted to help with the situation, and being aware of scholarship programs at local schools, formed a Dining Services Scholarship Committee, which includes four residents and Masonic Village of Sewickley executive director Eric Gross. The aim was to help recruit servers, many of whom are high school and college age, by offering them assistance with their future education through scholarships made possible through donations from residents.
SEWICKLEY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District to form its own police force

Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift mom credits youth football coach with saving her baby's life

Whatever miracles a Kiski Valley youth football coach might perform in leading his team to victory this season will pale in comparison to the action he performed Monday afternoon just outside the Vandergrift field where his team was practicing. Quick action by Kristian Clayton, 45, of Vandergrift saved the life...
VANDERGRIFT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy