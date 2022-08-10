Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After taste of playoff success, Fox Chapel back for more
Fox Chapel won five games in the 2021 football season — and one of those victories was quite significant. The Foxes won their first WPIAL playoff game since 1997, a 13-10 victory at Upper St. Clair, a school with one of the highest winning percentages in WPIAL history at .702, a 473-193-9 overall mark.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Westmoreland County softball standouts find 'extra' special roles in 'A League of Their Own'
Mollie Kovalcin watched the film “A League of Their Own” so many times growing up, she lost count. It was part of her childhood and still holds a very special place in her film collection. You might say it is “extra” special now. “I’ve probably seen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum hoping to carry momentum from strong finish into new season
Plum football coach Matt Morgan watched a young group of players mature on the fly to win three of their last five games and earn a playoff berth last season. Now a year older, they’ll have a new challenge ahead of them as the Mustangs bump up from Class 4A to 5A and play in a conference featuring defending state champ Penn-Trafford and perennial power Gateway among others.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong junior class aims to carry Belle Vernon across finish line
The past five seasons of Belle Vernon football have been equal parts scintillating and frustrating. The Leopards proved they were one of the best teams in Class 4A, reaching the WPIAL title game twice and the semifinals three times. The down side? There are no gold trophies in the case...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford area: Hall of fame, golf outing, Super Seniors
The Penn-Trafford High School Alumni Hall of Fame will induct seven alumni at its second annual honor ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Lamplighter’s Crystal Ballroom along Route 22 in Salem. The inductees include Jennifer Miele (Cinti), Glenn Kashurba, David Rebich, Lawrence Cole, Lori Jakiela, Sylvia Hill Fields and...
John Fedko joins KDKA AHN High School Football Game of the Week coverage
John Fedko will host KDKA Kickoff, a one-hour pregame show that airs every week at 6pm leading up to the KDKA Allegheny Health Network Game of the Week.
CBS News
Former Aliquippa football coach Mike Zmijanac joining Ambridge coaching staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Zmijanac is going to be back on the sidelines in Beaver County -- but not as a head coach. According to the Beaver County Times, Zmijanac will be joining Sherman McBride's staff as a volunteer assistant at Ambridge. Zmijanac spent over 20 years as the head...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dom Patrick, Derry seniors passionate about returning to playoff contention
Dom Patrick is embarrassed. So are his teammates. After all, this is a Derry program just three years removed from a fourth-in-a-row WPIAL playoff appearance. The situation had deteriorated fast. With a new coach on board and interest in the program rising, Patrick’s passion has begun to overshadow his abashment....
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon lineman strikes fear in opponents
Kade Capristo shares some similarities with Joe Greene. Born in Texas, the Mt. Lebanon senior also is big and mean. “I want people to be afraid of me,” said the 6-3, 300-pound lineman. When Capristo was playing football in kindergarten, he indeed was feared. He wore Greene’s No. 75...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt Take 5: A week full of football, Apple Jacks and Pat Narduzzi kicking up his heels
Two weeks into training camp — and with two weeks remaining — Pitt’s players and coaches have reached a point where football matters most, but everyone can see there’s more to life than turnover drills and trying to throw a football into a little net. There...
College Football News
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faculty departures spark hiring spurt at Greensburg Salem; principal joins district
Greensburg Salem School Board completed a raft of faculty hirings this week and advertised for additional positions — as the panel accepted the retirements of two teachers and the resignations of four others, with the start of school just weeks away. The board also filled an administrative vacancy at...
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is buying Wigle Whiskey and its sister company Threadbare Cider & Mead.Wigle and Threadbare co-founder Meredith Meyer Grelli said they wanted to keep ownership in western Pennsylvania and found Pittsburgh Spirits after an "exhaustive" search for partners who could continue to grow the two companies. "We know that Bob (Nutting), his family and the team at Pittsburgh Spirits will be owners devoted to quality, innovation, regional story-telling, and cultivating our team and Wigle and Threadbare's regional and national footprint," Grelli said in a press release. Wigle Whiskey said it was the first direct to...
wtae.com
Busy weekend on Pittsburgh's North Shore with three big concerts and Steelers game
PITTSBURGH — It’s a busy weekend in Pittsburgh with three concerts happening in four days at PNC Park and a Steelers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium. 100,000 people expected at PNC Park: Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. Billy Joel will perform at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh
Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette-based cemetery company has new name, logo
A Jeannette-based cemetery company that is one of the largest privately owned gravesite operators in the country has a new name. CMS East is now known as Life Remembered. The 66-year-old company announced the name change one year after it was acquired by Pittsburgh private equity firm Stonewood Capital Management.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Masonic Village of Sewickley offers college scholarships to its dining room servers
Faced with staff shortages affecting the food services industry as a whole, Masonic Village had to pause table service in its restaurant. Residents wanted to help with the situation, and being aware of scholarship programs at local schools, formed a Dining Services Scholarship Committee, which includes four residents and Masonic Village of Sewickley executive director Eric Gross. The aim was to help recruit servers, many of whom are high school and college age, by offering them assistance with their future education through scholarships made possible through donations from residents.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District to form its own police force
Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vandergrift mom credits youth football coach with saving her baby's life
Whatever miracles a Kiski Valley youth football coach might perform in leading his team to victory this season will pale in comparison to the action he performed Monday afternoon just outside the Vandergrift field where his team was practicing. Quick action by Kristian Clayton, 45, of Vandergrift saved the life...
