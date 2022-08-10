ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Midday Forecast: More scattered storms expected for today

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiYAM_0hBfX9fB00

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 100. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 101. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: More storms possible Thursday

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. A 10% chance of showers overnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/14 Sunday morning forecast

After a glorious Saturday, skies remained mostly clear overnight, and it was on the cool side.It was one of the coolest nights since early July.Sunday will be another fine day; however, clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon hours, ahead of a system that will bring some rain on Monday. 83 will be our high.Sunday night will feature partly cloudy skies, with a low of 68, as well as a slight uptick in humidity levels. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Quiet and mostly sunny

Happy Sunday! Other than some more high clouds around today, it'll be another nice one to finish out the weekend.Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.Things stay quiet tonight with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s for the NW suburbs. We can't completely rule out a rouge shower in southern parts of the area, but it will most likely remain dry.For Monday, things turn a bit unsettled as an upper-level low develops nearby. While we'll still see some sun, it'll be a cloudier day with a few showers around. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
1390 Granite City Sports

Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KETK / FOX51 News

5 arrested in Camp County, charged with burglary

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a […]
CAMP COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
KETK / FOX51 News

Body of missing Henderson woman found in her vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The body of a missing Henderson woman with dementia was found in her vehicle on Tuesday in Smith County. Betty Rowland (Pemberton) was last seen on Aug. 1, police said she may have been suffering from an episode of dementia. Police said a landowner saw a vehicle and called law enforcement […]
HENDERSON, TX
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Night Forecast: Additional rain chances this week

TONIGHT: A couple of showers will be possible prior to midnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH, THURSDAY: A few showers and storms through the afternoon as temperatures moderate a […]
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy