Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Crash, Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres is sending her support to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche. As Heche remains in the hospital in a coma after she crashed her vehicle into a home in Los Angeles on Friday, DeGeneres was spotted out and about for the first time since the accident, with a photographer catching up with the star while she was out with a friend at the True Lune restaurant in Santa Barbara, California on Monday.
Popculture
Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe
Kathy Hilton's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has people heated after the mother of Paris Hilton confused Lizzo with Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe. The confusion occurred during a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" seemingly inspired by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's previous moments on the Bravo show misidentifying her co-stars and family members.
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Co-Starring in 'Legally Blonde 3' Is a Dream for 'The Office' Alum
Fans of the Legally Blonde franchise are excited to see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods, but The Office writer and alum Mindy Kaling has one dream for the film. She told Extra in a recent chat that she'd love to work with Ava Phillipe and her famous mom in the third film, which she is writing. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, but Kaling works with Ava's brother Deacon on her Netflix project Never Have I Ever. "Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling said.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
Alec Baldwin slammed for support of Anne Heche after alleged drunken driving crash
Alec Baldwin, along with other celebrities, is being criticized for sending support to actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a house Friday, causing a fire. Critics slammed the stars sending their thoughts as speculation grew that Heche was driving while drunk.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Popculture
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death
Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her former partner James Tupper, and the father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took to Instagram to post a photo of Heche, captioned with the words "love you forever" followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA.
Popculture
Anne Heche Had Narcotics in Her System During Fiery Crash
Anne Heche was determined to have been under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home last week, leaving her critically ill in a coma. TMZ reported on August 11 that police tested Heche's blood after her admittance to the hospital, and cocaine and possible fentanyl were found in her system.
Popculture
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee
Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Popculture
Peek Inside Marilyn Monroe's Chic West Hollywood Penthouse Valued at More Than $2.49M
The West Hollywood penthouse Marilyn Monroe called home after she split from Joe DiMaggio is now on the market. Monroe fans with $2.49 million can purchase the property, which was listed in November 2021. Thanks to Top10RealEstateDeals.com though, anyone can take a look at the chic home without potentially damaging it like Kim Kardashian may have done to Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress.
Refinery29
Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out In Disturbing House Of Hammer Documentary
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including sexual assault, and may be distressing to some readers. The trailer has been released for House of Hammer, a new documentary series focusing on actor Armie Hammer and his family. The three-part series investigates allegations of sexual abuse against the...
Popculture
Uma Pemmaraju, Original Fox News Anchor, Dead at 64
Journalist Uma Pemmaraju, one of the original Fox News Channel anchors, died on Monday. She was 64. No cause of death was immediately available. Pemmaraju was a member of the first Fox News anchors when the channel launched in October 1996. She was a pioneer as one of the first Indian American anchors to reach the national media. She began her journalism career in San Antonio, where she was raised, and also worked in Dallas, Baltimore, and Boston before joining Fox News.
Popculture
Howard Stern's Reveals Father Ben Has Died at 99
Howard Stern shared the news that he recently lost his father, Ben, at age 99. The reveal comes alongside another surprising aspect of Stern's life due to his painting on the cover of Dan's Papers. Dan's Papers is an insider's newsletter for The Hamptons, and Stern's paintings have graced the...
