Fans of the Legally Blonde franchise are excited to see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods, but The Office writer and alum Mindy Kaling has one dream for the film. She told Extra in a recent chat that she'd love to work with Ava Phillipe and her famous mom in the third film, which she is writing. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, but Kaling works with Ava's brother Deacon on her Netflix project Never Have I Ever. "Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling said.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO