Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Crash, Hospitalization

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her support to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche. As Heche remains in the hospital in a coma after she crashed her vehicle into a home in Los Angeles on Friday, DeGeneres was spotted out and about for the first time since the accident, with a photographer catching up with the star while she was out with a friend at the True Lune restaurant in Santa Barbara, California on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has people heated after the mother of Paris Hilton confused Lizzo with Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe. The confusion occurred during a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" seemingly inspired by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's previous moments on the Bravo show misidentifying her co-stars and family members.
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Co-Starring in 'Legally Blonde 3' Is a Dream for 'The Office' Alum

Fans of the Legally Blonde franchise are excited to see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods, but The Office writer and alum Mindy Kaling has one dream for the film. She told Extra in a recent chat that she'd love to work with Ava Phillipe and her famous mom in the third film, which she is writing. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, but Kaling works with Ava's brother Deacon on her Netflix project Never Have I Ever. "Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling said.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anne Heche's Ex, James Tupper, Pays Tribute to Her Amid Her Death

Hours before Anne Heche's death was confirmed, her former partner James Tupper, and the father of their 13-year-old son, Atlas took to Instagram to post a photo of Heche, captioned with the words "love you forever" followed by a broken heart emoji. The tribute came a day after multiple media outlets reported that the actress was not expected to recover from the injuries she sustained in the fiery car crash last week in LA.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Anne Heche Had Narcotics in Her System During Fiery Crash

Anne Heche was determined to have been under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home last week, leaving her critically ill in a coma. TMZ reported on August 11 that police tested Heche's blood after her admittance to the hospital, and cocaine and possible fentanyl were found in her system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32

Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Peek Inside Marilyn Monroe's Chic West Hollywood Penthouse Valued at More Than $2.49M

The West Hollywood penthouse Marilyn Monroe called home after she split from Joe DiMaggio is now on the market. Monroe fans with $2.49 million can purchase the property, which was listed in November 2021. Thanks to Top10RealEstateDeals.com though, anyone can take a look at the chic home without potentially damaging it like Kim Kardashian may have done to Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress.
Uma Pemmaraju, Original Fox News Anchor, Dead at 64

Journalist Uma Pemmaraju, one of the original Fox News Channel anchors, died on Monday. She was 64. No cause of death was immediately available. Pemmaraju was a member of the first Fox News anchors when the channel launched in October 1996. She was a pioneer as one of the first Indian American anchors to reach the national media. She began her journalism career in San Antonio, where she was raised, and also worked in Dallas, Baltimore, and Boston before joining Fox News.
Howard Stern's Reveals Father Ben Has Died at 99

Howard Stern shared the news that he recently lost his father, Ben, at age 99. The reveal comes alongside another surprising aspect of Stern's life due to his painting on the cover of Dan's Papers. Dan's Papers is an insider's newsletter for The Hamptons, and Stern's paintings have graced the...
