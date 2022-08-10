An Aurora man is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder and fleeing and eluding police after a chase that started in Aurora early Friday morning. The Kane County Sheriff's Office alleges that 22-year-old Pedro Vilches tried to run over a Kane County deputy on Route 30 while he was fleeing at a high speed from a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says Vilches left the eastbound lane and aimed his vehicle at the deputy who was trying to setup a vehicle deactivation device. The deputy was able to get out of the way in time. Squad car camera footage released by the sheriff's office captured a portion of the pursuit as Vilches allegedly sped past officers.

AURORA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO