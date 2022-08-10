ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road

The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 people shot on I-88 in DuPage County

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Four people were shot on Interstate 88 early Sunday. The shooting occurred on I-88 eastbound at milepost 138. At about 1:15 a.m., Illinois State Police District 15 troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting. Four people were shot and transported to an area hospital. The eastbound...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff's Office to host gun buy back program

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is hosting a gun buy back program in Aurora. It's at the Kane County Health Department at 1240 N. Highland Avenue on August 27th and 28th. It will run from nine to noon both days. It's being co-hosted by the Kane County Health Department and the Aurora Police Department with the goal of making the community safer.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail

Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich

A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man accused of trying run over Kane County deputy during police chase

An Aurora man is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder and fleeing and eluding police after a chase that started in Aurora early Friday morning. The Kane County Sheriff's Office alleges that 22-year-old Pedro Vilches tried to run over a Kane County deputy on Route 30 while he was fleeing at a high speed from a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says Vilches left the eastbound lane and aimed his vehicle at the deputy who was trying to setup a vehicle deactivation device. The deputy was able to get out of the way in time. Squad car camera footage released by the sheriff's office captured a portion of the pursuit as Vilches allegedly sped past officers.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Street closures start Thursday in Old Town neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Possible street closures and parking restrictions were set to go into effect starting Thursday night until Monday morning in Old Town.The closures, if implemented, will begin at midnight Thursday night and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.Several streets south of North Avenue will be impacted, including the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Hudson Avenue,  the 400 and 500 blocks of West Evergreen Avenue, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Sedgwick Street, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue, the 400 to 500 blocks of West Blackhawk Street, and the 400 to 500 blocks of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

State trooper hospitalized after highway crash near Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — A state trooper and one other person were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck hit an Illinois State Police car during a traffic stop on the highway. ISP said one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. along I-355 near […]
LEMONT, IL
WSPY NEWS

90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House

Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday

Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
MORRIS, IL

