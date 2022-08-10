Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
wjol.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
rockrivercurrent.com
The city plans to raze two buildings in Rockford for ‘future potential growth in that area’
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to demolish a former church and a vacant grocery store on the west side as a means to set the stage for future development. Demolition of the former Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St., and Al-Mart, 2323 W. State St., will go before the City Council on Monday.
fox32chicago.com
4 people shot on I-88 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Four people were shot on Interstate 88 early Sunday. The shooting occurred on I-88 eastbound at milepost 138. At about 1:15 a.m., Illinois State Police District 15 troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting. Four people were shot and transported to an area hospital. The eastbound...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office to host gun buy back program
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is hosting a gun buy back program in Aurora. It's at the Kane County Health Department at 1240 N. Highland Avenue on August 27th and 28th. It will run from nine to noon both days. It's being co-hosted by the Kane County Health Department and the Aurora Police Department with the goal of making the community safer.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail
Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
WSPY NEWS
Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich
A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man accused of trying run over Kane County deputy during police chase
An Aurora man is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder and fleeing and eluding police after a chase that started in Aurora early Friday morning. The Kane County Sheriff's Office alleges that 22-year-old Pedro Vilches tried to run over a Kane County deputy on Route 30 while he was fleeing at a high speed from a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says Vilches left the eastbound lane and aimed his vehicle at the deputy who was trying to setup a vehicle deactivation device. The deputy was able to get out of the way in time. Squad car camera footage released by the sheriff's office captured a portion of the pursuit as Vilches allegedly sped past officers.
Street closures start Thursday in Old Town neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Possible street closures and parking restrictions were set to go into effect starting Thursday night until Monday morning in Old Town.The closures, if implemented, will begin at midnight Thursday night and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.Several streets south of North Avenue will be impacted, including the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Hudson Avenue, the 400 and 500 blocks of West Evergreen Avenue, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Sedgwick Street, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue, the 400 to 500 blocks of West Blackhawk Street, and the 400 to 500 blocks of...
State trooper hospitalized after highway crash near Lemont
LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — A state trooper and one other person were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck hit an Illinois State Police car during a traffic stop on the highway. ISP said one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. along I-355 near […]
WSPY NEWS
90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House
Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
wjol.com
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons…. Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained the following:. An unknown woman possesed a...
CBS News
Police investigation: Downers Grove teen dies from fall at parking garage in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a Downers Grove teen who fell at a parking garage in Elmhurst Saturday morning. Elmhurst Police and Fire Departments responded to the rear ally boarding the parking garage, located at 135 N. Addison Ave, for an unresponsive male. The...
spotonillinois.com
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
There were 60 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois during the week ending July 2, a 20 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending July 2, there were 1,879 deaths in the state....
Rockford nursing homes fined by the state
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
2 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris, Illinois State Police say
State police diverted traffic off the interstate, which was closed for an extended period of time while officials investigated.
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
Joliet councilman involved in possible conflict of interest, city Inspector General says
A Joliet city councilman finds himself in a possible legal drama. The Joliet inspector general said Pat Mudron, who is a liaison for the Rialto Theater, broke city and state law, because his firm provided insurance to the theater.
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
