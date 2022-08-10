ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxsanantonio.com

The real life "Rudy" to visit SA

Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
Pleasanton Express

Poteet’s Garcia qualifies for world bench press championships

No soy lo que piensas. The phrase, which means “I’m not what you think,” is stitched on one of Jalyssa Garcia’s lifting belts and rings true for her on a common basis. As a powerlifter, she has often been underestimated on first impressions. However, the Poteet senior has often caught people by surprise.
news4sanantonio.com

The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival returns in September

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all music lovers!. Mark your calendar for next month as the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive festival returns downtown. The festival will run Friday, Sep. 23 and Saturday, Sep. 24. This year, a Thursday night kickoff party is also being added. Jazz talent from around San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com

The Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins now!

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday, the 11th, is the official start of our annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Call (800) 667-3578 to purchase your raffle ticket. The $248,000 dollar home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located in the Lennar at Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
news4sanantonio.com

'Top Gun' superfan has seen the movie and sequel 45 times

SAN ANTONIO - It could be another milestone weekend at the movies for Tom Cruise's Maverick it recently passed Titanic for number 7 on the all-time money list and a local woman is doing her part to help the cause. Christyne Butilier will spend this weekend like many others this...
news4sanantonio.com

Dinosaurs taking over Freeman Coliseum this weekend only

SAN ANTONIO -- A pop-up event exploring prehistoric creatures is happening this weekend in San Antonio. 'Jurassic Quest' is happening Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14 at the Freeman Coliseum. It's an interactive traveling exhibit featuring life-like dinosaurs, rides, shows and attractions. "Families can expect a whole day of...
KIXS FM 108

Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio

It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
cw35.com

Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
KTSA

San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
