This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
foxsanantonio.com
The real life "Rudy" to visit SA
Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger is coming to San Antonio next month, part of a fundraising activity for a Rey Feo candidate, and also for a watch party Central Catholic is having during the much anticipated Notre Dame/Ohio State contest. Here's more.
San Antonio beats out Austin, Dallas among top U.S. barbecue cities
We really love brisket, apparently.
Pleasanton Express
Poteet’s Garcia qualifies for world bench press championships
No soy lo que piensas. The phrase, which means “I’m not what you think,” is stitched on one of Jalyssa Garcia’s lifting belts and rings true for her on a common basis. As a powerlifter, she has often been underestimated on first impressions. However, the Poteet senior has often caught people by surprise.
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Boyz II Men, New Found Glory, Midland and more
San Antonio music fans looking to turn back the clock have a couple of prime opportunities this week. Florida's New Found Glory will slam into the Paper Tiger to help fans relive the pop-punk fun of the aughts, while vocal group Boyz II Men will bring smooth '90s vibes to Tech Port Center.
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ city
There is a common perception that the best BBQ in the United States is in Austin. Others may say Kansas City or Memphis. But based on data compiled by the website Clever, San Antonio is home to the best BBQ in the country.
San Antonio barbecue joints highlighted in new season of Hulu's BBQuest
Have you been to these barbecue places yet?
KSAT 12
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
news4sanantonio.com
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival returns in September
SAN ANTONIO - Calling all music lovers!. Mark your calendar for next month as the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive festival returns downtown. The festival will run Friday, Sep. 23 and Saturday, Sep. 24. This year, a Thursday night kickoff party is also being added. Jazz talent from around San Antonio...
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
news4sanantonio.com
The Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins now!
SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday, the 11th, is the official start of our annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Call (800) 667-3578 to purchase your raffle ticket. The $248,000 dollar home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located in the Lennar at Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
news4sanantonio.com
'Top Gun' superfan has seen the movie and sequel 45 times
SAN ANTONIO - It could be another milestone weekend at the movies for Tom Cruise's Maverick it recently passed Titanic for number 7 on the all-time money list and a local woman is doing her part to help the cause. Christyne Butilier will spend this weekend like many others this...
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
news4sanantonio.com
Dinosaurs taking over Freeman Coliseum this weekend only
SAN ANTONIO -- A pop-up event exploring prehistoric creatures is happening this weekend in San Antonio. 'Jurassic Quest' is happening Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14 at the Freeman Coliseum. It's an interactive traveling exhibit featuring life-like dinosaurs, rides, shows and attractions. "Families can expect a whole day of...
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
Wicked San Antonio Home for Sale That Comes With Underground Natural Cavern
You truly haven't lived in Texas unless you've been to Natural Bridge Caverns. I recall my school taking us yearly and each time was such an amazing experience. Well, you don't need a trip to Natural Bridge Caverns to check out some awe-inspiring underground creations. All you need to do...
cw35.com
Panchito's may have the best cheese enchiladas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Today I'm taking you to one of my all-time favorite neighborhood Mexican food places, Panchito's Mexican Restaurant on McCullough. Now I know everybody has their own favorite local Mexican food place. We all do. One of the things I love, and I will go there again and...
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
