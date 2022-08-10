Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Make You a Millionaire
RoboApe could be a real contender against Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Financial analysts cannot accurately predict when the crypto crash of 2022 will subside and when a recovery will begin in earnest, but they can safely say that this decline is cryptocurrency’s biggest test yet. In the thirteen years...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
NEWSBTC
Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB
Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
Motley Fool
Can the Cryptocurrency Stellar Ever Reach $1?
The cryptocurrency is known for its payment processing network, used by the likes of IBM and MoneyGram. Stellar also has announced a number of innovations, including smart-contract functionality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
NEWSBTC
The Best Exchanges to Cash Out Bitcoin
With over a thousand cryptocurrency exchanges available worldwide, deciding which one is the best, affordable, and scam-free to exchange your Bitcoin with can be confusing. Choosing an exchange isn’t an easy task. There are many factors to consider before using a particular exchange. You must first consider the following:
blockworks.co
Blockchain Startup Injective Nets $40M Round Featuring Jump Crypto, BH Digital
Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition. Blockchain startup Injective Labs has secured $40 million in its latest funding round, led by Jump Crypto. BH Digital, the digital asset division of hedge fund firm Brevan Howard, is also...
NEWSBTC
Will “The Merge” Be A Buy The Rumor Sell The News Event For Ethereum?
Ethereum is coming into heavy resistance north of $1,900 as the cryptocurrency attempts to push further into previously lost territory. Today, ETH core developers announced a tentative date for the upcoming “Merge” event set for September 15 to 16, 2022, which could bolster bulls’ attempts to climb higher.
NEWSBTC
Is The Bitcoin Surge Due To An External Reason? What The Data Suggests
The world’s first and largest cryptocurrency is making gallant steps towards the greens in a recent outturn of events. Bitcoin is experiencing a sharp rise in price within its market. Recent trading activities got BTC’s price to hit the $24,000 mark. This creates a positive record for the top cryptocurrency across the industry.
NEWSBTC
7 Best Altcoins Everyone is Talking About
Altcoins present some of the best opportunities in the crypto world and finding altcoins that investors are talking about can be a great way to determine which projects are likely to perform well in the coming months. Throughout this article, we’ll take a look at seven of the best altcoins...
NEWSBTC
Top 5 New Cryptocurrency to Invest in During The Crypto Bear Market
With prices down significantly since the start of the year, there’s no better time to stock up on the top 5 new cryptos to invest in. In order to make the selection process easier, we’ll be taking a look at the top 5 new cryptos to invest in and providing an overview on how to buy our top pick. Let’s begin.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NEWSBTC
Youniverze (YUNI), The New Cryptocurrency To Make Waves Like Uniswap (UNI) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
The crypto space is filled with technology that is breaking new grounds. Ideas focused on making the community more effective and running to solve the problems of community members. These ideas have given rise to new projects and platforms that facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The...
