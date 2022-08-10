ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
NEWSBTC

3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Make You a Millionaire

RoboApe could be a real contender against Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Financial analysts cannot accurately predict when the crypto crash of 2022 will subside and when a recovery will begin in earnest, but they can safely say that this decline is cryptocurrency’s biggest test yet. In the thirteen years...
NEWSBTC

Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB

Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
Motley Fool

Can the Cryptocurrency Stellar Ever Reach $1?

The cryptocurrency is known for its payment processing network, used by the likes of IBM and MoneyGram. Stellar also has announced a number of innovations, including smart-contract functionality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
NEWSBTC

The Best Exchanges to Cash Out Bitcoin

With over a thousand cryptocurrency exchanges available worldwide, deciding which one is the best, affordable, and scam-free to exchange your Bitcoin with can be confusing. Choosing an exchange isn’t an easy task. There are many factors to consider before using a particular exchange. You must first consider the following:
blockworks.co

Blockchain Startup Injective Nets $40M Round Featuring Jump Crypto, BH Digital

Blockworks exclusive: Layer-1 blockchain Injective wants to become the future of all things DeFi, but it faces stiff competition. Blockchain startup Injective Labs has secured $40 million in its latest funding round, led by Jump Crypto. BH Digital, the digital asset division of hedge fund firm Brevan Howard, is also...
NEWSBTC

Will “The Merge” Be A Buy The Rumor Sell The News Event For Ethereum?

Ethereum is coming into heavy resistance north of $1,900 as the cryptocurrency attempts to push further into previously lost territory. Today, ETH core developers announced a tentative date for the upcoming “Merge” event set for September 15 to 16, 2022, which could bolster bulls’ attempts to climb higher.
NEWSBTC

Is The Bitcoin Surge Due To An External Reason? What The Data Suggests

The world’s first and largest cryptocurrency is making gallant steps towards the greens in a recent outturn of events. Bitcoin is experiencing a sharp rise in price within its market. Recent trading activities got BTC’s price to hit the $24,000 mark. This creates a positive record for the top cryptocurrency across the industry.
NEWSBTC

7 Best Altcoins Everyone is Talking About

Altcoins present some of the best opportunities in the crypto world and finding altcoins that investors are talking about can be a great way to determine which projects are likely to perform well in the coming months. Throughout this article, we’ll take a look at seven of the best altcoins...
NEWSBTC

Top 5 New Cryptocurrency to Invest in During The Crypto Bear Market

With prices down significantly since the start of the year, there’s no better time to stock up on the top 5 new cryptos to invest in. In order to make the selection process easier, we’ll be taking a look at the top 5 new cryptos to invest in and providing an overview on how to buy our top pick. Let’s begin.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
