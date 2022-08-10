Read full article on original website
Tawana Mahone-waters
3d ago
They need to adjust that camera and put one lower cause that's showing the top they need 1 at eye level
5
RealTalk
3d ago
Just pick anybody, there is a 7 in 10 chance they are guilty of some crime so it doesn’t really matter!
4
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 3 suspects who stole money, Chrysler 300 after luring man from a nightclub
DETROIT – Police are searching for suspects in regards to a carjacking that happened in late July. According to Detroit police, on July 27, around 5:25 a.m., three suspects stole a 2014 Chrysler 300 and money from a 31-year-old man on the 15300 block of Stansbury Avenue. Two women...
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects
A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren.
Police: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery of woman at Detroit business
Police said the victim was at the Project Greenlight business on Gratiot near Harper on Thursday around 2 a.m. when three men robbed her at gunpoint.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cleaning service employee charged for fatally assaulting coworker at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 48-year-old cleaning service worker was arraigned on Saturday on a charge of open murder. Astrit Gjon Bushi of Albania is being held without bond in Oakland County Jail on account of fatally assaulting his coworker, 49-year-old Gregory Robertson, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township.
Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding man accused of pepper spraying gas station employee
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the man accused of pepper spraying an employee at a gas station. Police say the incident took place at 8031 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700 or...
Hamtramck man stabbed to death on Belle Isle, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man on Belle Isle, after the alleged killer turned himself in Friday night.
Detroit News
2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft
Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 17-year-old turns himself in after fatally stabbing someone on Belle Isle
DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported there was a suspicious death on Belle Isle Friday night. According to an MSP tweet, troopers found a deceased 55-year-old male from Hamtramck on the island around 8 p.m. near Riverbank Road and Oakway Drive. Police state that the victim was fatally stabbed with a knife.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 arrested, charged after men walk into Royal Oak pharmacy and demand prescription pills, police say
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Five men are facing charges in connection with an unarmed robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy. The robbery happened at 9:35 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 West 13 Mile Road. Police said someone called 911 to report that...
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the GM plant in Orion Township
Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death
Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
howafrica.com
Man Exonerated Of Four Murders Gives Away $25K Worth Of Free Gas In Detroit
A Black man, who was exonerated after spending eight years in prison for the killings of four people, recently gave back to his Detroit community by giving away $25,000 worth of free gas to women and elderly men. According to the Detroit Free Press, Davontae Sanford, in March, reached a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Shots fired multiple times at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Police came under fire twice Thursday night in Detroit, officials report. Detroit police told Local 4 that during one incident, officers were shot at several times by someone driving a truck throughout Southwest Detroit. The incident ended at Southfield Road and West Outer Drive in Allen Park, police said.
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman cashes stolen check in Rochester Hills, tries to use stolen cards in Macomb County, police say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A woman suspected of stealing purses from vehicles cashed a stolen check worth $3,250 at a Rochester Hills bank and then tried to use stolen credit cards to make purchases in Macomb County, police said. Officials said several women reported their purses had been stolen...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers Thursday night during a chase through Southwest Detroit. A passenger of a Dodge Ram truck was reportedly firing at Detroit police officers while they were being pursued at about Thursday in Southwest Detroit. Michigan State Police said Friday that troopers joined Detroit police on their chase at about 10:10 p.m.
