Detroit, MI

Comments / 6

Tawana Mahone-waters
3d ago

They need to adjust that camera and put one lower cause that's showing the top they need 1 at eye level

Reply
5
RealTalk
3d ago

Just pick anybody, there is a 7 in 10 chance they are guilty of some crime so it doesn’t really matter!

Reply
4
 

CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft

Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a  news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Shots fired multiple times at officers in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Police came under fire twice Thursday night in Detroit, officials report. Detroit police told Local 4 that during one incident, officers were shot at several times by someone driving a truck throughout Southwest Detroit. The incident ended at Southfield Road and West Outer Drive in Allen Park, police said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers

Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers Thursday night during a chase through Southwest Detroit. A passenger of a Dodge Ram truck was reportedly firing at Detroit police officers while they were being pursued at about Thursday in Southwest Detroit. Michigan State Police said Friday that troopers joined Detroit police on their chase at about 10:10 p.m.
DETROIT, MI

