ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Angela Yee, ‘Breakfast Club’ Co-Host, Tweets The Show Is ‘Officially Over’ & Fans Freak

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0Co3_0hBfTYpN00

(UPDATE: 8/10/22 at 12:45 p.m ET): iHeartMedia confirmed that Angela Yee will be leaving The Breakfast Club this fall to start hosting her own radio show, Way Up With Angela Yee. The show will launch in the fall of 2022 across more than 30 stations, according to a press release.

(ORIGINAL): Angela Yee sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter during the late hours of Aug. 9, and the drama spilled over into the following morning, as well. “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over,” Angela tweeted, referring to the radio show that she hosts with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. She didn’t further expand on what she meant by the tweet, but it had fans wondering if some big changes could be coming to the show. Angela’s tweet quickly went viral, with social media users discussing the cryptic post.

The Breakfast Club was established in New York City in 2010 and became nationally syndicated in 2013. In 2020, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, a feat which the hosts celebrated at the time. “What an accomplishment!” Angela gushed. “For everyone who listens to us in the morning and is part of our family, thank you so much for this honor!”

Charlamagne posted a cryptic message of his own on the morning of Aug. 10. “Thank you God for everything I have and the things that are on its way to me,” he wrote. In the comments section, fans questioned whether or not his post was also a reference to a possible end to the radio show. Meanwhile, DJ Envy shared a video of himself using his Breakfast Club ID badge to get into the office on the morning of Aug. 10, as well. “It works!!!!” he captioned the pic. Interestingly, Angela commented, “For now.”

The hosts of The Breakfast Club often discuss pop culture, specifically within the hip-hop scene, as well as politics, community and more. “The Breakfast Club is not only a show, but a platform, a spotlight and a think-tank for all things hip-hop/pop culture, politics and community,” the show’s page for the Hall of Fame reads. “Known for their unrivaled interviews and their ability to connect with and engage audiences through their unique blend of honest, wit and humor, also makes it a must-stop on the political campaign trails.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors

Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Appears Frail & Confused In New Video

Wendy Williams was spotted out and about, though her rare public sighting was certainly cause for concern.In a new video of the embattled star taking on New York City, she was seen stepping out with a man who identified himself as her manager, William Selby. Wearing extremely short jean shorts, a black t-shirt and shimmering sneakers, an extremely frail Williams was seen walking back and forth from her car and apartment building.As she walked towards her car, which was surrounded by paparazzi, the wide-eyed embattled talk show host had a huge smile plastered on her face. When asked how she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Breakfast Club#Cryptic#Iheartmedia#The Radio Hall Of Fame
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview

Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"

If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
NBA
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
227K+
Followers
20K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy