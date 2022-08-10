Angela Yee, ‘Breakfast Club’ Co-Host, Tweets The Show Is ‘Officially Over’ & Fans Freak

(UPDATE: 8/10/22 at 12:45 p.m ET): iHeartMedia confirmed that Angela Yee will be leaving The Breakfast Club this fall to start hosting her own radio show, Way Up With Angela Yee. The show will launch in the fall of 2022 across more than 30 stations, according to a press release.

(ORIGINAL): Angela Yee sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter during the late hours of Aug. 9, and the drama spilled over into the following morning, as well. “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over,” Angela tweeted, referring to the radio show that she hosts with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. She didn’t further expand on what she meant by the tweet, but it had fans wondering if some big changes could be coming to the show. Angela’s tweet quickly went viral, with social media users discussing the cryptic post.

The Breakfast Club was established in New York City in 2010 and became nationally syndicated in 2013. In 2020, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, a feat which the hosts celebrated at the time. “What an accomplishment!” Angela gushed. “For everyone who listens to us in the morning and is part of our family, thank you so much for this honor!”

Charlamagne posted a cryptic message of his own on the morning of Aug. 10. “Thank you God for everything I have and the things that are on its way to me,” he wrote. In the comments section, fans questioned whether or not his post was also a reference to a possible end to the radio show. Meanwhile, DJ Envy shared a video of himself using his Breakfast Club ID badge to get into the office on the morning of Aug. 10, as well. “It works!!!!” he captioned the pic. Interestingly, Angela commented, “For now.”

The hosts of The Breakfast Club often discuss pop culture, specifically within the hip-hop scene, as well as politics, community and more. “The Breakfast Club is not only a show, but a platform, a spotlight and a think-tank for all things hip-hop/pop culture, politics and community,” the show’s page for the Hall of Fame reads. “Known for their unrivaled interviews and their ability to connect with and engage audiences through their unique blend of honest, wit and humor, also makes it a must-stop on the political campaign trails.”