Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base
Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
PETS・
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
Did Fortune Favor The Brave? If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When Matt Damon Said, You'd Have This Much Now
Recall last year when actor Matt Damon told the world that “fortune favors the brave.” The line was used to connect risks taken by famous people over the years and relate it to investing in Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s leading cryptocurrency. Here’s a look at how investors...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ascend Wellness, Berner's Cookies, Verano, Khiron, & EmporaPharma
Ascend Wellness Begins Operations At Third New Jersey Dispensary. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator opened its Fort Lee, New Jersey dispensary for medical patients. Ascend Fort Lee is located at 461 West Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. Ascend Fort Lee is the Company's...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
Clever Leaves 2Q: Neutraceuticals Up, Preparing For Cannabis Flower Exports From Colombia
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating on the multinational cannabis company Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW and lowered its 12-month price target to $4.30 from $4.50 “on slightly reduced estimates.”. The Thesis. Clever released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022,...
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Drops Alibaba, JD.com But Bulks Up On This Chinese Tech Stock
Ray Dalio's hedge fund capitalized on the modest rebound in Chinese tech stocks in Q2 to book profits. Bridgewater Associates, billionaire investor Ray Dalio's hedge fund, has wiped its portfolio clean of almost all Chinese stocks. What Happened: Bridgewater, which Dalio founded in 1975, sold all 7.48 million shares Alibaba...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WFC, WEBR and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Where Kore Group Holdings Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kore Group Holdings KORE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.88 versus the current price of Kore Group Holdings at $3.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
As Elon Musk Points To Japan 'Adult Diaper' Stats To Back His 'Population Collapse' Warning — Another Metric Worries Tokyo
Days after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reiterated his warning about the plummeting population of Earth and pointed to the ratio of "adult diapers" to "baby diapers" in Japan as a cause of concern, another metric is now worrying the country's capital Tokyo. What Happened: Data from Tokyo now...
Flutter Earnings Continue To Show FanDuel's US Dominance: What Investors Should Know About This OTC Stock
One of the leading online sports betting companies was the feature of the earnings report from European gaming company Flutter Entmt ADR PDYPY. What happened: Flutter issued its first half 2022 earnings report on Friday that showed revenues increased 10.9% year-over-year to $4.12 billion, aided in part by the success of the company’s sports betting segment in the U.S. led by its FanDuel subsidiary.
