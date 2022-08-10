ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr...
Two more ships depart from Ukraine -Turkey's defence ministry

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 14 and marking the first export of wheat. Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying...
GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
TABLE-China lowers 21/22 soybean import estimate amid hog farming losses

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday lowered its estimates for soybean imports in the 2021/2022 crop year to 91.02 million tonnes, down 1.98 million tonnes from the previous month's estimate, after heavy hog industry losses reduced demand for soymeal. Imports will be down 8.8% from the previous year, said the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report, which also lowered its estimates for edible oil production in the 2021/22 year by 320,000 tonnes to 27.68 million tonnes. It did not change estimates for the coming 2022/23 crop year that starts in October. Estimates to corn output, imports and consumption were also unchanged, however recent low temperatures and excessive rainfall in the northeast, might impact corn growth in some areas, it said. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 August 2021/22 July 2022/23 August Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 99.78 91.02 95.2 95.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 113.26 107.88 112.87 112.87 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 6.06 -0.54 1.66 1.66 0.00% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln tonnes) 7.36 7.6 7.15 7.16 0.14% Planted acreage (mln hectares) 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.86 2.09% Imports (mln tonnes) 2.75 1.75 2.05 2.05 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 8.4 7.9 7.85 7.85 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% Ending Stocks (mln tonnes) 7.6 7.16 7.07 7.19 1.70% Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 10.67 9.56 10.35 10.35 0.00% Cane sugar 9.13 8.7 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 15.5 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 1.38 -1.52 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 28.64 27.68 29.25 29.25 0.00% Soybean oil 17.14 15.85 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 5.93 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.42 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 10.74 6.6 8.43 8.43 0.00% Palm oil 5.02 3.2 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.45 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 2.76 -2.34 1.07 1.07 0.00% (Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
WRAPUP 1-Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone

* Russia ambassador warns of 'nuclear catastrophe'. * Zelenskiy demands Russia return plant to Ukraine. * Satellite images show damage at Russian air base in Crimea. KYIV/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as the U.N. chief proposed a demilitarised zone at the site amid fears of a catastrophe.
UPDATE 1-EU, Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and South Korea raised concerns about proposed U.S. tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, saying they may adversely affect foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under the $430 billion climate and energy bill passed by the U.S. Senate...
UPDATE 1-China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for visiting Taiwan

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in a simmering diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said Beijing would also suspend engagement with...
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
Brazil's Marfrig reports net profit beat, announces buyback program

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA on Thursday said its second-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, beating market estimates on higher revenues from its South American operations amid strong Chinese demand. Marfrig said it earned 4.25 billion reais ($823.85 million),...
UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers to harvest record soy crop on massive yields - USDA

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest, already forecast as the biggest ever, will top previous expectations as prospects in major producing states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio make up for shortfalls west of the Mississippi River, the government said on Friday. But corn production will be smaller...
Colombia to focus on fighting deforestation, tracing cattle -minister

CARTAGENA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia will focus on combating deforestation, exerting greater control over the cattle industry and will also propose cancelling external debt in exchange for conserving the environment, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Friday. Deforestation in Colombia rose 1.5% in 2021 to 174,103 hectares (430,218 acres),...
