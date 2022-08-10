Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-First export of wheat under U.N. deal as two more ships leave Ukraine
ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two more ships left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, including one laden with the first Ukrainian wheat to be exported under a U.N.-brokered deal, Turkey's defence ministry said. A total 14 ships have now departed from Ukraine during past two weeks, following the deal...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port
KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. "The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr...
Agriculture Online
Two more ships depart from Ukraine -Turkey's defence ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defence ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a U.N.-brokered deal to 14 and marking the first export of wheat. Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat retreats after four-session rally; key U.S. report in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, with the market dropping from a two-week high, as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. report on global supply and demand. Corn and soybeans edged lower, although concerns about hot and dry weather...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Agriculture Online
Asian demand for beef to remain strong as region's per-capita consumption still low -JBS
SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is bullish on the outlook for beef sales to Asian countries, mainly China, as per-capita beef consumption in the region remains low, Chief Executive Gilberto Tomazoni said on Friday during a call to discuss second-quarter earnings. "The rise...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-China lowers 21/22 soybean import estimate amid hog farming losses
Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday lowered its estimates for soybean imports in the 2021/2022 crop year to 91.02 million tonnes, down 1.98 million tonnes from the previous month's estimate, after heavy hog industry losses reduced demand for soymeal. Imports will be down 8.8% from the previous year, said the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report, which also lowered its estimates for edible oil production in the 2021/22 year by 320,000 tonnes to 27.68 million tonnes. It did not change estimates for the coming 2022/23 crop year that starts in October. Estimates to corn output, imports and consumption were also unchanged, however recent low temperatures and excessive rainfall in the northeast, might impact corn growth in some areas, it said. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 August 2021/22 July 2022/23 August Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 99.78 91.02 95.2 95.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 113.26 107.88 112.87 112.87 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 6.06 -0.54 1.66 1.66 0.00% Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks (mln tonnes) 7.36 7.6 7.15 7.16 0.14% Planted acreage (mln hectares) 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.86 2.09% Imports (mln tonnes) 2.75 1.75 2.05 2.05 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 8.4 7.9 7.85 7.85 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% Ending Stocks (mln tonnes) 7.6 7.16 7.07 7.19 1.70% Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage (mln hectares) 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln tonnes) 10.67 9.56 10.35 10.35 0.00% Cane sugar 9.13 8.7 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 15.5 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 1.38 -1.52 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln tonnes) 28.64 27.68 29.25 29.25 0.00% Soybean oil 17.14 15.85 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 5.93 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.42 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln tonnes) 10.74 6.6 8.43 8.43 0.00% Palm oil 5.02 3.2 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.45 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln tonnes) 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% Exports (mln tonnes) 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% Balance (mln tonnes) 2.76 -2.34 1.07 1.07 0.00% (Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant
KYIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations...
Agriculture Online
RPT-UPDATE 1-Shipping disruption continues as Rhine water levels fall again in Germany
HAMBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again in dry weather on Friday, with some vessels no longer able to sail, shipping operators and brokers said. Rhine cargo shipping continues, but with vessels sometimes forced to sail three-quarters empty with cargo owners...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 1-Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
* Russia ambassador warns of 'nuclear catastrophe'. * Zelenskiy demands Russia return plant to Ukraine. * Satellite images show damage at Russian air base in Crimea. KYIV/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as the U.N. chief proposed a demilitarised zone at the site amid fears of a catastrophe.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU, Korea say U.S. plan for EV tax breaks may breach WTO rules
BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and South Korea raised concerns about proposed U.S. tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, saying they may adversely affect foreign-made vehicles and breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under the $430 billion climate and energy bill passed by the U.S. Senate...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for visiting Taiwan
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in a simmering diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said Beijing would also suspend engagement with...
Agriculture Online
India's palm oil imports fall in July as soyoil jumps to record high
MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in July fell 10% from a month ago, as refiners ramped up purchases of rival soyoil to take advantage of New Delhi's move to allow duty-free imports of the vegetable oil to calm all-time high prices, a trade body said on Friday.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French maize crop rating tumbles as drought deepens
PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French maize crop conditions declined steeply last week to their lowest level in at least a decade, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, as a worsening drought and latest heatwave baked fields in the European Union's top grain producer. An estimated 53% of French grain...
Agriculture Online
NOPA July U.S. soybean crush forecast at 171.525 million bushels -survey
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in July likely rebounded from a nine-month low the prior month to the highest point since March, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Marfrig reports net profit beat, announces buyback program
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA on Thursday said its second-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, beating market estimates on higher revenues from its South American operations amid strong Chinese demand. Marfrig said it earned 4.25 billion reais ($823.85 million),...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for risk of nuclear disaster at frontline plant
KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Friday of risking nuclear disaster by shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces in a region expected to become one of the next big front lines of the war. Western countries have called for Moscow...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers to harvest record soy crop on massive yields - USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest, already forecast as the biggest ever, will top previous expectations as prospects in major producing states like Illinois, Indiana and Ohio make up for shortfalls west of the Mississippi River, the government said on Friday. But corn production will be smaller...
Agriculture Online
Colombia to focus on fighting deforestation, tracing cattle -minister
CARTAGENA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia will focus on combating deforestation, exerting greater control over the cattle industry and will also propose cancelling external debt in exchange for conserving the environment, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Friday. Deforestation in Colombia rose 1.5% in 2021 to 174,103 hectares (430,218 acres),...
